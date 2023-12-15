College Board Names Six Hart District Schools to AP Honor Roll

By Hart School District

Six Hart District high schools have been named to the College Board’s AP School Honor Roll for 2022-23, placing them in the top 30% of eligible schools. The AP School Honor Roll recognizes schools across the country for successful AP programs with broad access.

To qualify for the AP School Honor Roll, schools must meet certain criteria for the most recent graduating class:

– College Culture: 40% or more of the graduating class took at least 1 AP Exam during high school.

– College Credit: 25% or more of the graduating class scored a 3 or higher on at least 1 AP Exam during high school.

– College Optimization: 2% or more of the graduating class took 5 or more AP Exams during high school, with at least one taken in 9th or 10th grade.

Additionally, schools may be recognized with the AP Access Award, which highlights schools that demonstrate a strong commitment to equitable access to advanced coursework for all students.

The following district high schools received distinction:

Canyon High School – Bronze with Access

Castaic High School – Bronze with Access

Golden Valley High School – Bronze

Hart High School – Silver

Saugus High School – Bronze with Access

West Ranch High School – Silver

“Congratulations to these exceptional schools who have been recognized for their commitment to fostering access and increasing college readiness,” said Superintendent Mike Kuhlman.

