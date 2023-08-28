header image

1962 - Valleywide brush fire consumes Gene Autry's Melody Ranch movie town in Placerita Canyon [story]
Melody Ranch on fire
Heat Advisory Issued for SCV
Monday, Aug 28, 2023
Hurricane Harbor
File photo: Parkgoers try to beat the heat at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, Valencia.


The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a heat advisory for the Santa Clarita Valley effective Monday through Tuesday of this week as high temperatures have been forecast.

Heat Advisory also issued Aug. 28 through Aug. 29 for the following locations:

– Palos Verdes Hills

– Los Angeles Inland Coast

– West Santa Monica Mountains

– East Santa Monica Mountains

– Santa Susana Mountains

– Western San Gabriel Mountains/Hwy 14 Corridor

– East San Gabriel Mountains:

Excessive Heat Warning has been issued Aug. 28 through Aug. 29 for the following areas:

– West San Fernando Valley

– East San Fernando Valley

– San Gabriel Valley

– Calabasas/Agoura Hills

Public Health reminds everyone to take precautions to avoid heat-related illness, especially older adults, young children, outdoor workers, athletes, and people with a chronic medical condition who are especially sensitive to negative health impacts from extreme heat. Public Health offers the following recommendations during high temperature days:

 – Drink plenty of water and keep hydrated throughout the day.

– If you must go out, plan your day to avoid going out during the hottest hours, and wear sunscreen. Wear lightweight, light-colored clothes, and wear a hat or use an umbrella.

– Cars get very hot inside, even if the windows are ‘cracked’ or open. Never leave children or pets in cars. Call 911 if you see a child or pet in a car alone.

– Beware of and know what to do for heat-related illness, such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Call 911 right away if you see these symptoms: high body temperature (103°F or higher), vomiting, dizziness, confusion, and hot, red, dry, or damp skin. Heat stroke is a medical emergency.

– Check on those at risk for heat-related illness, like those who are sick or have chronic conditions, older adults, pregnant women, children, those who live alone, pets, and outdoor workers and athletes.

– If you are wearing a mask, avoid strenuous workouts wearing face coverings or masks not intended for athletic purpose

– Visit your power company’s website or contact them by phone to determine if you are scheduled for a rolling power outage.

“While it is very important that everyone take special care of themselves, it is equally important that we reach out and check on others, in particular those who are especially vulnerable to the harmful effects of high temperatures, including children, the elderly those who are sick or have chronic conditions, pregnant women, those who live alone, and pets,” said Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, Los Angeles County Health Officer. “High temperatures are not just an inconvenience; they can be dangerous and even deadly. But we can protect ourselves, our families, and our neighbors if we take steps to remain cool and hydrated. It is critically important to never leave children, elderly people, or pets unattended in homes with no air conditioning and particularly in vehicles, even if the windows are ‘cracked’ or open, as temperatures inside can quickly rise to life-threatening levels. If you have an elderly or unwell neighbor or relative, I encourage you to check on them throughout the day to make sure they are safe and well.”

County and City partners have planned ways to safely operate cooling centers during times of high heat. Residents who do not have access to air conditioning are encouraged to take advantage of these free cooling centers. To find a location near you, visit https://ready.lacounty.gov/heat/ or call 211.

Los Angeles County residents and business owners, including people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs can call 2-1-1 for emergency preparedness information and other referral services. The toll-free 2-1-1 number is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. 211 LA County services can also be accessed by visiting 211la.org.
Apply for the Music Center’s Spotlight Youth Competition

Apply for the Music Center’s Spotlight Youth Competition
Friday, Aug 25, 2023
Applications for The Music Center's Spotlight Youth Competition are now open. Participating high school students will receive more than $100,000 in performing arts scholarships and free artistic development from professionals.
FULL STORY...

Aug. 26: Resource Fair to Help Striking Entertainment Industry Workers

Aug. 26: Resource Fair to Help Striking Entertainment Industry Workers
Friday, Aug 25, 2023
T﻿he Los Angeles County Film Office, part of the newly created County Department of Economic Opportunity, is hosting a free resource fair on Saturday, Aug. 26 to help connect actors, writers, performers, workers, and small businesses impacted the entertainment strikes to critical services and support.
FULL STORY...

Grant Season Opens for L.A. County Nonprofit Arts Programs

Grant Season Opens for L.A. County Nonprofit Arts Programs
Friday, Aug 25, 2023
The Los Angeles county Department of Arts and Culture's three grant opportunities are back. The Organizational Grant Program is for arts nonprofits, the Community Impact Arts Grant is for community nonprofits who offer arts programs and the internship program connects nonprofits to fully paid interns at no cost to their organization.
FULL STORY...

Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: One New SCV Death; 181 New Local Cases

Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: One New SCV Death; 181 New Local Cases
Thursday, Aug 24, 2023
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 181 new cases and one additional death from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
FULL STORY...
Heat Advisory Issued for SCV
SCVNews.com
