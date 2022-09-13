Help Protect the Santa Clara River at the 27th Annual River Rally Cleanup

|
September 13
1964 - Fire fighters mop up after blaze in Bouquet Canyon that destroyed world's largest live oak tree [story]
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022
Monday, Sep 12, 2022
Friday, Sep 9, 2022
Friday, Sep 2, 2022
Thursday, Sep 1, 2022
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 13 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,601 new cases countywide and 42 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Due to the completion of work ahead of schedule, the California Department of Transportation announced the cancellation of planned closures on Interstate 5 Tuesday and Wednesday nights, Sept. 13 and 14, near Castaic in northern Los Angeles County.
College of the Canyons has added 12 College NOW! classes for high school juniors and seniors to the fall 2022 class schedule to help them get a jumpstart on earning transferable college units or career exploration.
To better align state COVID-19 guidance with the most current federal recommendations, the California Department of Public Health is ending COVID-19 policies that required weekly COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated individuals in high-risk workplaces and schools.
As summer comes to an end, we can only hope that the extreme heat will also be ending soon! Crazy weather! The hospital is preparing for a very busy remainder of the year with many exciting ways for our community to get involved, from our Breast Cancer Awareness Month, including Bingo or Bust, to the Holiday Home Tour Gala and Boutique.
The California Department of Transportation has announced a long-term closure of westbound Interstate 210 Roxford Street on and off-ramps in Sylmar for paving work.
You’ve Got a Friend at City Hall! This month, the City of Santa Clarita is highlighting the friendly staff behind all things Economic Development.
The Master's University golfers finally got on the links for their first competitive golf of the season Monday, Sept. 12 with the men playing 36 holes and the women getting in 18 at the California State Intercollegiate tournament.
Since the city of Santa Clarita’s incorporation in 1987, your City Council has made protecting our local environment a top priority.
The Los Angeles Department of Public Health, along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has confirmed the first death due to monkeypox in a Los Angeles County resident.
College of the Canyons Women's Volleyball pushed its win streak to four matches while picking up its second victory over a state-ranked opponent, as the Cougars pulled off a straight sets victory over visiting No. 18 Santa Barbara City College on its home court Wednesday night. Set scores were 25-15, 25-18, 25-22.
Do you want your lawn to look its best? Learn about techniques to maintain your turf that will keep it thriving and may improve water efficiency. Join the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency free virtual gardening class, "Water-Saving Turf Care and Turf Substitutes," on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 9 a.m.
The Saugus Cafe will be recognized as the oldest continuing operational cafe in Los Angeles County during a plaque dedication ceremony Sunday, Oct. 16 at 2 p.m.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a Business Meeting and Adopted Budget Workshop on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 5 p.m. in the University Center, Room 301 on the Valencia campus of College of the Canyons.
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District's Governing Board will take place Wednesday, Sept. 14, beginning with a closed session at 6 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
Los Angeles County announced Monday a landmark settlement in the L.A. Alliance for Human Rights lawsuit, committing millions in new funding to bring outreach and supportive services to some of the most vulnerable people experiencing homelessness on the streets of Los Angeles.
The Annual Tea is one of Santa Clarita’s most anticipated fundraisers bringing awareness of Breast Cancer and raising funds to help those in our local community fighting this disease.
The National Weather Service issued a flash-flood warning at 8:05 p.m. on Sunday, warning of a downpour of approximately 1 to 1.5 inches until about 9 p.m., and shortly after that rescue efforts were under way for motorists stranded by flooding north of Santa Clarita.
On Thursday, Sept. 29, College of the Canyons will celebrate the 50th anniversary of its Emergency Medical Technician program, which is the second oldest program of its kind in Los Angeles County.
The governing board of the Saugus Union School District will hold a Special Meeting Tuesday, Sept. 13, beginning at 5:30 p.m. This meeting is open to the public.
As one of the busiest freeways on the West Coast, Interstate 5 is a key component in goods movement and a major source of commuter traffic.
Local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence is seeking “Allies” to work one-on-one with Santa Clarita youth who are aging out of the L.A. County foster care system.
