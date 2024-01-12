Henry Mayo Chief Medical Officer Resigns

Robert Pretzlaff, M.D., M.B.A., Henry Mayo Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer since May of 2021, has resigned.

He plans to relocate to Northern California where he will be closer to fmily and has accepted a position with another healthcare organization.

“Pretzlaff’s efforts were instrumental as we navigated various COVID-19 regulations and especially in enhancing our quality and infection prevention programs,” said a spokesperson for Henry Mayo. “We wish him the very best in his future endeavors.”

Henry Mayo has begun a search to fill the position of Chief Medical Officer left vacant by Pretzlaff’s resignation.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...