Henry Mayo Chief Medical Officer Resigns

Burrtec Waste is hosting a free document shredding event for city of Santa Clarita residents only. Pre-registration is required
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission is holding its regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 16, at 6 p.m. in City Council Chambers at Santa Clarita City Hall.
Students from Emblem Academy in Saugus, a school in the Saugus Union School District will have an opportunity to hear from NASA astronauts living and working aboard the International Space Station on Tuesday, Jan. 16.
A strong fourth quarter broke a third quarter tie as The Master's University women's basketball team defeated the OUAZ Spirit 75-68 in Surprise, Ariz.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 252 new laboratory confirmed cases and no new deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Bridge to Home will host the fundraising Soup for the Soul Gala "Lighting the Way Home" on Saturday, Feb. 24 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia. Tickets to the gala are $150 per person.
Robert Pretzlaff, M.D., M.B.A., Henry Mayo Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer since May of 2021, has resigned.
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is now accepting applications for the Explorer Program.
Three of the four basketball courts at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, are currently closed for maintenance.
Las Vegas impersonators The Edwards Twins will appear on stage at the Canyon Theatre Guild in Old Town Newhall on Sunday, Jan. 14 at 7 p.m.
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth kicked off the legislative year by introducing AB 1820, a bill designed to demystify housing developer fees and provide information needed to ensure affordable housing is delivered as quickly as possible without surprise costs.
1937
Boeing 247 crashes at Santa Clara Divide; 5 dead, 8 injured
]
The Inaugural Santa Clarita Valley Book Festival is set to make its debut on June 8, at College of the Canyons.
After a postponement due to last year’s writers’ and actors’ strikes, the Television Academy returned to recognize excellence in television from June 2022 to May 2023 in a two-part ceremony for the Creative Arts Emmy Awards this past weekend.
College of the Canyons picked up an important road win in its final non-conference contest, taking down host Cuesta College 83-71 while seeing four Cougars finish in double digits.
College of the Canyons fell in a 51-41 road contest at Cypress College, dropping to an even .500 in the team's final non-conference game of the schedule.
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Public Outreach and Legislation Committee is holding an in-person meeting Thursday, Jan. 18, at 5:30 p.m.
The city of Santa Clarita’s Cowboy Festival is set to return for its 28th year and is now 100 days away!
Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was a visionary leader whose courage and commitment to justice changed the course of history.
SCV Water is thrilled to announce its 2024 Landscape and Gardening Workshops, designed to empower individuals with the knowledge and skills to create sustainable, vibrant landscapes.
College of the Canyons student-athletes Vanessa Zavala (women's basketball) and Jacob Gonzalez (football) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Jan. 2-6.
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency regular board meeting will be held Tuesday, Jan. 16, at 6 p.m. at the Rio Vista Water Treatment Plant boardroom, 27234 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Carissa Bencito, FNP-C, a certified family nurse practitioner, has joined Henry Mayo Newhall Primary Care.
