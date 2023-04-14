Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital to Mark National Volunteer Week

Uploaded: , Friday, Apr 14, 2023

By Press Release

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is recognizing its valued volunteers, a growing group of 200 that includes adults, teenagers and service dogs, during National Volunteer Week, April 16 – 22.

“We appreciate our volunteers every day of the year and we are delighted to specifically recognize them during National Volunteer Week,” said April Garcia, Manager of Volunteer Services at Henry Mayo. “Our volunteers work in many units in the hospital and selflessly provide their time to help our staff to care for the community.”

National Volunteer Week is an opportunity to recognize the impact volunteers have and to thank them for lending their time and energy to make a difference in their communities. Started in 1974, President Richard Nixon established National Volunteer Week with an executive order as a way to recognize the efforts of volunteers in the U.S. Since then, each president has issued a proclamation during the third week of April to honor volunteers.

This weeklong event has become a nationwide effort to urge people to get out and volunteer in their own communities.

“The time and dedication our volunteers give to the Henry Mayo staff and patients is priceless,” said Marlee Lauffer, President of the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation. “They help inspire and deliver optimal health and wellness to our community.”

Please consider the many ways you can make a difference through volunteering.

Here are a few of the areas available for volunteering at Henry Mayo:

–Guest Ambassador

–Gift Shop Representative

–Patient Support

–Emergency Department

–Pet Partners Program

–Art for Healing

–Music for Healing

–Special Events

For more information, visit henrymayo.com/volunteer.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is a 357-bed not-for-profit acute care hospital serving the Santa Clarita Valley since 1975. Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is located at 23845 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355-2083. For more information, visit henrymayo.com or call (661) 200-2000.

