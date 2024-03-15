Marlee Lauffer | Spring Has Sprung!

Spring has definitely arrived and, along with sunnier days, we’re all looking forward to celebrating this “season of new beginnings.” At Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation, Spring brings an abundance of activities, some new and some treasured traditions.

First and foremost this month, we pay tribute to our physicians on the International Doctors Day, which falls on March 30. We are so proud of our dedicated medical professionals affiliated with Henry Mayo who provide compassionate care to our community. Please consider a donation to honor your physician! Click here for information.

Wear your pastels and spring styles to our festive Home Tour Fashion Show Luncheon on March 27. New this year is the expanded location and their focus on raising funds to support the Roberta G. Veloz Cardiovascular Center.

On May 11, we hold our Annual Frontier Toyota Henry Mayo Golf Classic. Hosted once again by the prestigious Valencia Country Club and generously supported by Aman Abraham and Frontier Toyota, this popular tournament benefits Emergency and Trauma Services and is a 51 year tradition!

March is also Colon Cancer Awareness month and our hospital is urging you to be proactive in all your cancer screenings, particularly breast, prostrate, colon and lung. Schedule those appointments today! And being proactive includes visiting our Henry Mayo Fitness and Health Club. It’s a great place to be inspired on fitness goals in a beautiful setting. (And they offer massage therapy.)

Our Foundation is grateful to our generous community for supporting our not-for-profit Hospital as we serve the Santa Clarita Valley!

Marlee Lauffer is the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation President.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...