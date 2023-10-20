Henry Mayo Will Provide Primary Care Medical Care Services at CalArts

To expand convenient access to high-quality medical care for California Institute of the Arts students, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is now providing primary care medical care services on the CalArts campus. The services are intended for students who require care for non-life-threatening conditions.

Christina Soliman, a Henry Mayo Newhall Primary Care physician assistant, is the provider on the CalArts campus and is also available at Henry Mayo Primary Care’s Valencia location when the campus clinic is closed. Soliman brings a wealth of experience to the clinic, having previously worked as a physician assistant at ExpressCare in Chatsworth and Sam Dixon Family Health Center in Newhall.

The clinic is open for all CalArts students Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“We are pleased to provide medical services to the students at CalArts,” said Robert Pretzlaff, MD, Senior Vice President, Chief Medical Officer and Chief Clinical Officer at Henry Mayo. “CalArts is a nationally renowned institution with students from diverse backgrounds, and they may not always know where to access the healthcare they need. Now, they can conveniently receive care right on campus.”

Students can receive primary and urgent care services at the clinic, including: Annual check-ups, care for chronic illnesses, falls, strains and sprains, sexually transmitted infections, urinary Tract Infections and other illnesses and health care needs.

“CalArts is delighted to partner with our neighbor Henry Mayo Newhall Primary Care to provide this key service to support student success,” said Elizabeth Peisner, EdD, Associate Vice President of Student Affairs–Health and Wellness at CalArts. “Lack of access to primary care can be a barrier to student persistence and achievement. We are thrilled to have this resource available directly on campus, so our students can maintain their health and wellness as they pursue creative and academic excellence at CalArts.”

