March 8: Lure of Paradise Video Art Exhibit

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Mar 5, 2024

By Press Release

View the “Lure of Paradise” art show put on by California Institute of the Arts alumni on Friday, March 8 at 7 p.m.

The art show is open to the public and is family-friendly. It will consist of all video art and installations.

The show will be held at the Digital & Audio Display Space, 28517 Redwood Canyon Place, Santa Clarita, CA 91390.

