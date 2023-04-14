Hepatitis A Case Linked to Recalled Frozen Strawberries

The Los Angeles County of Department of Public Health recently identified a case of hepatitis A virus infection linked to recalled frozen strawberries sold in Los Angeles County.
The recalled strawberries are linked to a multistate outbreak. An ongoing investigation by FDA, CDC, and state and local health departments, including the California Department of Public Health, has linked the outbreak to frozen organic strawberries imported by a common supplier from certain farms located in Baja California, Mexico.
The FDA has recalled several brands of frozen strawberries and different suppliers are taking required actions to remove suspect frozen strawberries from their stores. The frozen organic strawberries were sold to a variety of retailers under multiple brand labels, including Kirkland Signature, Simply Nature, Vital Choice, Made With, PCC Community Markets, and Trader Joe’s.
As this is a frozen product, residents who may have frozen strawberries purchased from Costco, Trader Joe’s, or other stores listed below should review the lot numbers or universal product codes (UPC) on the product to determine whether their strawberries might be implicated. Consumers, restaurants, and retailers should not sell, serve, or eat recalled frozen strawberries. These recalled products should be returned or thrown away.
If consumers purchased the recalled frozen organic strawberries and ate those berries in the last two weeks and have not been vaccinated against hepatitis A, they should immediately consult with their healthcare professional to determine whether post exposure prophylaxis is needed. PEP is recommended for unvaccinated people who have been exposed to hepatitis A virus in the last two weeks because vaccination can prevent a hepatitis A virus infection if given within 14 days of exposure. Those with evidence of previous hepatitis A vaccination or previous hepatitis A virus infection do not require PEP.
Symptoms of a hepatitis A virus infection include nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and dark urine. Contact your healthcare provider if you have these symptoms and you ate strawberries subject to the recall within the last six weeks.
The following suppliers and stores are taking actions:
California Splendor, Inc. of San Diego, California, has recalled certain lots of 4-lb. bags of Kirkland Signature Frozen Organic Whole Strawberries that were sold at Costco stores in Los Angeles and Hawaii, and at two San Diego business centers. The lots of Kirkland Signature Frozen Organic Whole Strawberries subject to this recall can be found at the following FDA website: https://www.fda.gov/food/outbreaks-foodborne-illness/outbreak-investigation-hepatitis-virus-infections-frozen-strawberries-february-2023. The website will be updated as additional lots are identified.
Hepatitis A is a liver infection caused by the hepatitis A virus (HAV). HAV is highly contagious and is transmitted from person-to-person through the fecal-oral route during close personal contact or through the ingestion of contaminated food or water. Most adults with acute hepatitis A will have symptoms that may include fever, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark colored urine, and jaundice.
Symptoms generally last for less than two months although some may have prolonged or more severe illness. There is no specific antiviral therapy. Vaccination is the best way to prevent disease. In addition, infection can be prevented in close contacts of patients by vaccination or administration of immune globulin within 2-weeks of exposure.
The Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center at College of the Canyons will host an in-person Open House event Tuesday, April 18, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., to provide community members and prospective students with information about the wide variety of degree and certificate programs offered by University Center partner institutions, including University of La Verne, University of Massachusetts Global, National University and CSU Dominguez Hills.
The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation, along with the superintendents from the Newhall School District, as well as the Castaic, Saugus, Sulphur Springs and William S. Hart Union school districts, invite the community to help honor the 2022/2023 Teachers of the Year.
The public is invited to join California State University, Northridge officials on Monday, April 24, at 6 p.m., for the screening of “Hearts of Glass,” a documentary about a state-of-the-art hydroponic growing facility that provides lucrative jobs to people with disabilities.
Southern California Gas Co. announced Wednesday that grant applications for the California Restaurant Foundation's (CRF) Restaurants Care Resilience Fund will open April 15 to May 7, making $5,000 grants available to 177 restaurants in SoCalGas' service area, with a total of 360 grants available statewide for qualifying independent restaurants.
Where are all the workers with the relevant job skills my company needs? Most have heard or experienced this sentiment for years now, and it was only exacerbated by the labor challenges from the pandemic.
Triumph Foundation, a nonprofit organization working to improve the lives of people living with disabilities, hosts the 10th Annual Wheelchair Sports Festival on Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30, at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex.
The Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts will be holding a free Household Hazardous Waste and E-Waste Recycling event for Santa Clarita residents Saturday, April 15, from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., at the south parking lot of College of the Canyons, Valencia campus.
With Earth Day around the corner and the U.S. having experienced $165 billion in damage from weather and climate disasters during 2022, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2023’s Greenest States, as well as expert commentary.
As part of its ongoing relief and recovery initiatives, the L.A. County Department of Arts and Culture launches the LA County Performing Arts Recovery Grant this week, designed to support the region’s performing arts sector.
Deciding where a family member should go and the type of care they should receive towards the end of their life involves a myriad of often heart-wrenching decisions that can have lasting emotional impact long after the person has died.
