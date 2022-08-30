header image

August 31
2001 - LASD Deputy Hagop "Jake" Kuredjian gunned down in Stevenson Ranch while backing up ATF [story]
Jake Kuredjian
National Weather Service Issues ‘Excessive Heat Warning’ for SCV
| Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022
high heat alert for SCV

The National Weather Service has issued an “excessive heat warning” for the Santa Clarita Valley, along with other communities in Los Angeles County.

The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a Heat Warning as high temperatures have been forecast for the following areas:

Santa Clarita Valley: Wednesday, 8/31/2022 through Monday, 9/5/2022

San Fernando Valley: Wednesday, 8/31/2022 at through Monday, 9/5/2022

San Gabriel Valley: Wednesday, 8/31/2022 through Monday, 9/5/2022

Santa Monica Mountains: Wednesday, 8/31/2022 through Monday, 9/5/2022

LA County Mountains: Wednesday, 8/31/2022 through Monday, 9/5/2022

Antelope Valley: Wednesday, 8/31/2022 through Monday, 9/5/2022

Downtown LA/LA Basin: Wednesday, 8/31/2022 through Monday, 9/5/2022

Public Health reminds everyone to take precautions to avoid heat-related illness, especially older adults, young children, outdoor workers, athletes, and people with a chronic medical condition who are especially sensitive to negative health impacts from extreme heat. Public Health offers the following recommendations during high temperature days:

–Drink plenty of water and keep hydrated throughout the day.

–If you must go out, plan your day to avoid going out during the hottest hours, and wear sunscreen. Wear lightweight, light-colored clothes, and wear a hat or use an umbrella.

–Cars get very hot inside, even if the windows are ‘cracked’ or open. Never leave children or pets in cars. Call 911 if you see a child or pet in a car alone.

–Beware of and know what to do for heat-related illness, such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Call 911 right away if you see these symptoms: high body temperature (103°F or higher), vomiting, dizziness, confusion, and hot, red, dry, or damp skin. Heat stroke is a medical emergency.

–Check on those at risk for heat-related illness, like those who are sick or have chronic conditions, older adults, pregnant women, children, those who live alone, pets and outdoor workers and athletes.

–If you are wearing a mask, avoid strenuous workouts wearing face coverings or masks not intended for athletic purposes.

–Visit your power company’s website or contact them by phone to determine if you are scheduled for a rolling power outage.

“While it is very important that everyone take special care of themselves, it is equally important that we reach out and check on others, in particular those who are especially vulnerable to the harmful effects of high temperatures, including children, the elderly, and their pets,” said Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, Los Angeles County Health Officer. “High temperatures are not just an inconvenience; they can be dangerous and even deadly. But we can protect ourselves, our families, and our neighbors if we take steps to remain cool and hydrated. It is critically important to never leave children, elderly people, or pets unattended in homes with no air conditioning and particularly in vehicles, even if the windows are ‘cracked’ or open, as temperatures inside can quickly rise to life-threatening levels. If you have an elderly or unwell neighbor who is without air conditioning, check on them throughout the day.”

County and City partners have planned ways to safely operate cooling centers during times of high heat. Residents who do not have access to air conditioning are encouraged to take advantage of these free cooling centers. To find a location near you, visit Find a Cooling Center or call 211.

The health and safety of staff and visitors at cooling centers is priority. Public Health notes the following for cooling centers:

Staff and visitors are instructed to stay home if they do not feel well. Any person reporting or exhibiting signs of illness is advised to seek appropriate medical care.

Staff and visitors are required to wear a face covering at all times, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.

Los Angeles County residents and business owners, including people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs can call 2-1-1 for emergency preparedness information and other referral services. The toll-free 2-1-1 number is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The criteria for an excessive heat warning is a heat index of 105 °F or greater that will last for 2 hours or more.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health also recommends residents:

—Avoid the sun, stay indoors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. when the burning rays are strongest.

–Drink plenty of fluids, drink two to four glasses of water every hour during times of extreme heat.

–Replace salt and minerals, sweating removes salt and minerals from your body, so replenish these nutrients with low sugar fruit juices or sports drinks during exercise or when working outside.

–Avoid alcohol because alcohol can cause dehydration. Drinking alcohol within 24 hours of working in the heat can increase the risk of heat illness.

–Pace yourself, reduce physical activity and avoid exercising outdoors during peak heat hours.

–Wear appropriate clothing, wear a wide-brimmed hat and light-colored lightweight, loose-fitting clothes when you are outdoors.

–Stay cool indoors, set your air conditioner between 75° to 80°. If you don’t have air conditioning, take a cool shower twice a day and visit a public air conditioned facility.

–Monitor those at high risk, check on elderly neighbors and family and friends who do not have air conditioning. Infants and children up to 4 years old, people who overexert during work or exercise (e.g. construction workers) and people 65 years and older are at the highest risk of heat-related illnesses.

–Use sun screen with a sun protection factor of at least 15 if you need to be in the sun.

–Keep pets safe, heat also affects your pets, keep them indoors or if they will be outside, make sure they have plenty of water and a shaded area to help them keep cool. Never leave your pet alone in a vehicle, even if the window is cracked or open. Do not walk your pet on hot sidewalks or roads, their paws can suffer injury.

Cooling centers in the SCV include:

Castaic Regional Sports Complex, 31230 Castaic Road, Castaic, CA 91384.

Val Verde Community Park, 30300 Arlington St., Val Verde, CA 91384.

Stevenson Ranch Library, 25950 The Old Road, Stevenson Ranch, CA 91381.

Residents of Santa Clarita are always welcome at the city of Santa Clarita Libraries and The Cube to cool off.

Jo Anne Darcy Canyon Country Library, 18601 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.

Old Town Newhall Library, 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

Valencia Library, 23743 West Valencia Blvd, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

The Cube Santa Clarita, 27745 Smyth Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.
Today in SCV History (Aug. 31)
2001 - LASD Deputy Hagop "Jake" Kuredjian gunned down in Stevenson Ranch while backing up ATF [story]
Jake Kuredjian
