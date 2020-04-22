speed

Highway Authorities: Less Congestion Not a License to Speed

Uploaded: , Wednesday, Apr 22, 2020

By Press Release

SACRAMENTO — Given a recent 87% increase in citations for speed in excess of 100 mph that coincides with decreased traffic volumes during the COVID-19 pandemic, Caltrans announced on Wednesday a joint effort with the California Highway Patrol and the California Office of Traffic Safety to urge drivers in the state to slow down.

From March 19 when the state’s stay-at-home order began to April 19, the CHP reports issuing 2,493 citations statewide for speeding more than 100 mph, compared to 1,335 during the same period last year.

This increase in citations occurred as Caltrans has measured an average decline in traffic volume on state roads of approximately 35% as compared to this time last year.

“Excessive speed and unsafe driving threaten everyone using our highway system,” said Caltrans Director Toks Omishakin. “Viewing less congested roads as an invitation to drive dangerously jeopardizes the safety of construction and maintenance crews who are working to maintain reliable access to our highways when people need it most.”

“It is alarming to see the number of citations officers are writing for excessive speeds on California roadways,” said CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley. “Higher speeds can lead to much more serious injuries and significantly increase the chance of death should a crash occur. Keep yourself and those on the road around you safe. Slow down and drive at a safe, legal speed.”

California’s “Move Over” law continues to be in effect and requires all drivers to move over a lane or, if unable to do so safely, slow down when they see amber flashing lights on Caltrans vehicles, law enforcement and emergency vehicles, and tow trucks.

“Fewer cars on the road doesn’t give drivers the green light to travel over the speed limit,” OTS Director Barbara Rooney said. “Driving at a safe speed when you must go out is one way to keep you and your family safe during this pandemic.”

California’s more than 700 electronic highway signs will also soon display the following types of safety-related messages:

* IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, DO NOT SPEED

* KEEP ESSENTIAL WORKERS SAFE – DO NOT SPEED

During the COVID-19 emergency, Caltrans continues to provide the general public with a safe and reliable transportation system.

The department is maintaining all critical functions during this crisis, including ensuring roadway access to medical facilities and the convenient transport of essential goods and services throughout the state.

Some non-essential work has been deferred to limit spread of the COVID-19 virus, but maintenance and construction crews are still addressing hazards, safety concerns and other critical functions on the highways.

Please slow down and Be Work Zone Alert.

For more information about COVID-19 visit https://covid19.ca.gov/.

No Comments for : Highway Authorities: Less Congestion Not a License to Speed


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • SBDC Sets Webinars for Small Business Owners

    SBDC Sets Webinars for Small Business Owners

    44 seconds ago
  • Logix Donates 1,000 N95 Masks to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital

    Logix Donates 1,000 N95 Masks to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital

    1 hour ago
  • FDA OK’s First COVID-19 Test for At-Home Sample Collection

    FDA OK’s First COVID-19 Test for At-Home Sample Collection

    2 hours ago
  • CDC: COVID-19 Hit California Well Before First Thought

    CDC: COVID-19 Hit California Well Before First Thought

    3 hours ago
  • Highway Authorities: Less Congestion Not a License to Speed

    Highway Authorities: Less Congestion Not a License to Speed

    3 hours ago
  • Today in SCV History (April 22)

    Today in SCV History (April 22)

    13 hours ago
  • California Tuesday: 33,261 Cases; 1,268 Deaths

    California Tuesday: 33,261 Cases; 1,268 Deaths

    19 hours ago
  • COC All-State QB Armani Edden Joins WR Alonzell Henderson at U. of Hawai’i

    COC All-State QB Armani Edden Joins WR Alonzell Henderson at U. of Hawai’i

    19 hours ago
  • L.A. County Tuesday: 15,140 Cases, 663 Deaths; At Least 304 Cases in SCV

    L.A. County Tuesday: 15,140 Cases, 663 Deaths; At Least 304 Cases in SCV

    20 hours ago
  • April 23: California Enterprise Development Authority Teleconference Meeting

    April 23: California Enterprise Development Authority Teleconference Meeting

    20 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.