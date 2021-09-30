Homicide Detectives Investigating Suspicious Death of Canyon Country Baby

Uploaded: , Thursday, Sep 30, 2021

By Caleb Lunetta | The Signal

Homicide detectives are now investigating the death of a 2-month-old girl who was taken to the hospital on Sunday under what law enforcement officials described as suspicious circumstances.

The child, who was taken from a home on the 18000 block of Grace Lane in Canyon Country shortly after 3 a.m., died Wednesday morning at 10:07 a.m.

The case has been handed over to detectives at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau, according to law enforcement officials.

“We can confirm that there was a baby death and Homicide will be investigating,” said Deputy Juanita Navarro-Suarez of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. “They’ll be responding to the Los Angeles Children’s Hospital.”

Lauren Song, a spokeswoman at the Los Angeles Children’s Hospital, also confirmed the baby’s death.

According to Navarro-Suarez, the original call on Sunday morning said the baby was not breathing.

“We were dispatched at 3 (a.m.), we were on scene at 3:07 a.m., regarding a call for cardiac arrest,” Franklin Lopez, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, said on Tuesday. “The patient was transported at 3:22 a.m.”

Officials said that as of Wednesday no arrests had been made in connection to the case. LASD Homicide detectives did not disclose further information, citing that it was an ongoing case.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...