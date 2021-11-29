Homicide Detectives Search Chiquita Canyon for Missing Woman

Uploaded: , Monday, Nov 29, 2021

By Press Release

Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division searched the Chiquita Canyon Landfill Monday to investigate the disappearance of Heidi Planck, who was reported missing by her ex-husband on Oct. 20, 2021.

On Oct. 29, 2021, Robbery-Homicide Division assumed investigative responsibility for the missing persons case. Since that time, detectives have worked tirelessly to gather leads related to Planck’s disappearance.

The investigation has revealed Planck was last seen on Oct. 17, 2021, at an apartment complex at 1201 S. Hope Street, in the downtown area of Los Angeles. Her dog was found in that same building. Forensic evidence was located inside the building which has led detectives to believe an incident occurred resulting in Planck’s death.

On Nov. 4, 2021, Planck’s 2017 Range Rover was discovered in the subterranean parking garage of a residential building located several blocks from 1201 S. Hope Street.

Further investigation has led investigators to the Chiquita Canyon Landfill, located at 29201 Henry Mayo Drive in the city of Castaic. There is currently no suspect information.

This morning, LAPD detectives, along with the assistance of the Los Angeles City Department of Public Works, the Los Angeles City Fire Department, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner Coroner’s Office, the Office of Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, are serving a search warrant at the landfill to excavate a specific area of the landfill, manually search it for human remains, and collect any related evidence.

Chiquita Canyon released a statement Monday morning regarding the investigation.

“(Monday), local law enforcement began conducting excavation operations at Chiquita Canyon Landfill in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation and evidence that may have been brought to the landfill for disposal.

“Chiquita Canyon Landfill is fully cooperating with investigators. Investigators are following specific health and safety protocols approved by state, local and regional regulatory agencies, and are implementing measures to reduce any potential impacts to the local community resulting from such investigation, including dust and odor mitigation.”

It is anticipated this search and recovery operation could take approximately seven to ten days to complete. There may be an impact on community members who live around the Chiquita Canyon Landfill, specifically the community of Val Verde. Efforts are being made to minimize and mitigate that impact. We ask for the community’s understanding and support during this search and recovery effort.

The Los Angeles Police Department is requesting the community’s help. Anyone who lives in the building, or was around 1201 S. Hope, on or about Oct. 17, 2021, and has any information that may assist detectives in their investigation, is urged to contact Robbery-Homicide Division at (213) 486-6840.

During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org, and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip, or RHDtipline@lapd.online. Lastly, tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.

