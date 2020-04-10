IRS Releases New ‘Simple Tax Return’ for Non-Filers to Receive Relief Payments

The Internal Revenue Service on Friday released a new “simple tax return” for non-taxpayers to fill out to receive their $1,200 “economic impact payments” per the CARES Act.

The simple tax return is designed specifically for people not already in the IRS system, including those who don’t generate enough income to file a typical 1040 tax form, homeless individuals, people who’ve been recently incarcerated, or have changed addresses since their last contact with the IRS.

The simple form is less detailed and requires less financial information.

It is not for taxpayers who filed returns with the IRS for 2018 or 2019, who will have their relief funds direct-deposited or mailed to accounts and addresses already on file.

To fill out the form, potential recipients need to go online, visit the simple tax return webpage, and create an account with a user name and password.

Applicants must provide their full name, mailing address, email address, date of birth, driver’s license or government ID number, and a valid Social Security number for the applicant and anyone listed as a dependent.

Applicants with bank accounts may enter the account and routing information and receive payment by direct deposit, while checks will be mailed to applicants who don’t have bank accounts.

Click here for more information, and to fill out the simple tax return.