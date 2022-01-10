The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday at 6:00 p.m.
Items on the agenda include an ordinance amending the method and notice of removing the City Manager, a plan to establish a “No Stopping Any Time” zone on the east and west side of Gregory Lane between Via Princessa and Collins Road, and a discussion regarding the contract proposal for Blackhall Studios’ Environmental Impact Report.
The meeting will take place in Council Chambers, located on the first floor of City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, 91355.
The full agenda can be viewed in its entirety below.
This ordinance will amend Section 2.08.100 of the Santa Clarita Municipal Code and state that the removal of the City Manager shall change from a majority vote to a 4/5 vote of the whole Council in a regular Council meeting and will include an amendment to City Manager Employment Agreement.
City staff determined that establishing a No Stopping Any Time zone on the east and west side of Gregory Lane, between Via Princessa and Collins Road, will improve safety and circulation of vehicles entering the American Beauty Classics community. The proposed No Stopping Any Time zone will restrict 275 feet and 250 feet of on-street parking on the east and west sides of Gregory Lane, respectively.
