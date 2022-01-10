The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday at 6:00 p.m.

Items on the agenda include an ordinance amending the method and notice of removing the City Manager, a plan to establish a “No Stopping Any Time” zone on the east and west side of Gregory Lane between Via Princessa and Collins Road, and a discussion regarding the contract proposal for Blackhall Studios’ Environmental Impact Report.

The meeting will take place in Council Chambers, located on the first floor of City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, 91355.

The full agenda can be viewed in its entirety below.

