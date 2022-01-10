Downloads:
Joint Meeting with
Board of Library Trustees
Successor Agency to the former Redevelopment Agency
Hereinafter the titles Mayor, Mayor Pro Tem, Councilmember, City Manager, City Attorney, and City Clerk may be used also to indicate Mayor/Chair/President, Mayor Pro Tem/Vice-Chair/Vice President, City Manager/Executive Director, City Attorney/Counsel, and City Clerk/Secretary
Smyth
Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Proclamation
a. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Proclamation 2022
Consent Calendar
1. Minutes of Dec 14, 2021 5:00 PM
2. Minutes of Dec 14, 2021 6:00 PM
3. CHECK REGISTER NO. 26

Check Register No. 26 for the Period 11/19/21 through 12/02/21 and 12/09/21. Electronic Funds Transfers for the Period 11/22/21 through 12/03/21.
a. Memo – Check Register No. 26
b. Check Register No. 26 (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
4. READING OF ORDINANCE TITLES

Government Code Section 36934 requires that all ordinances be read in full prior to Council taking action on the ordinance.  By listing the ordinance title on the Council agenda, Council may determine that the title has been read.
5. SECOND READING AND ADOPTION OF AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE SANTA CLARITA MUNICIPAL CODE CONCERNING CITY MANAGER REMOVAL METHOD AND NOTICE

This ordinance will amend Section 2.08.100 of the Santa Clarita Municipal Code and state that the removal of the City Manager shall change from a majority vote to a 4/5 vote of the whole Council in a regular Council meeting and will include an amendment to City Manager Employment Agreement.
a. Ordinance
b. Third Amendment to City Manager Agreement
6. ESTABLISH A NO STOPPING ANY TIME ZONE ON THE EAST AND WEST SIDE OF GREGORY LANE BETWEEN VIA PRINCESSA AND COLLINS ROAD

City staff determined that establishing a No Stopping Any Time zone on the east and west side of Gregory Lane, between Via Princessa and Collins Road, will improve safety and circulation of vehicles entering the American Beauty Classics community. The proposed No Stopping Any Time zone will restrict 275 feet and 250 feet of on-street parking on the east and west sides of Gregory Lane, respectively.
a. Resolution
b. Exhibit A
c. Location Map
7. APPROVAL OF FISCAL YEAR 2022-23 RECOGNIZED OBLIGATION PAYMENT SCHEDULE (ROPS) FOR SUBMITTAL TO THE DEPARTMENT OF FINANCE

Pursuant to HSC section 34177 (o)(1), Successor Agencies shall submit an Oversight Board approved annual ROPS to the Department of Finance and the County Auditor-Controller by February 1, 2016 and each February 1 thereafter.

 
a. Resolution
8. BLACKHALL STUDIOS EIR CONTRACT

Award the contract for a consultant to prepare the Environmental Impact Report for the Blackhall Studios Development project.
a. Blackhall Studios Development Project Description with Entitlements
b. Blackhall Studios Aerial
c. Blackhall Studios EIR and Addendum Proposal (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
9. FIRST READING OF AN ORDINANCE FOR TWO-UNIT RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT AND URBAN LOT SPLITS (SB 9)

An amendment to the Unified Development Code to adopt an ordinance for the regulation of two-unit residential development and urban lot split projects for parcels zoned for single-family uses.
a. Public Notice
b. Ordinance
c. Resolution
d. Notice of Exemption
e. Planning Commission Agenda Report 12-07-2021 (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
10. FIRST READING OF AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SANTA CLARITA, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING AND RESTATING CHAPTER 15.44 INTEGRATED WASTE MANAGEMENT

Adoption of an ordinance amending Chapter 15.44 of the Santa Clarita Municipal Code concerning Integrated Waste Management.
a. Ordinance
b. Exhibit A – SC Municipal Code Section 15.44 SB1383 Compliance – Final (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
c. SC Municipal Code Section 15.44 SB 1383 Compliance – Redline Version (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
In memory of Barbara Musella
