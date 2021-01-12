The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting virtually Thursday, Jan. 14, at 6:30 p.m.

Items on the agenda include discussions on 2021 arts grants, 2021 exhibits, and a report on the public art status.

To participate using Zoom use Webinar ID: 930 7402 2100 and Password: 38554.

Zoom Webinar direct link:

https://santaclarita.zoom.us/j/93074022100

Or telephone:

US:

+1 669 900 9128 or

+1 346 248 7799 or

+1 253 215 8782 or

+1 312 626 6799 or

+1 646 558 8656 or

+1 301 715 8592

You will not be visible to any of the meeting participants during the meeting, and your phone will not be unmuted until your name has been announced when it is your time to speak. You will have three minutes to speak, with double the time allotted for non-English speakers using a translator, unless that time is adjusted by the Chair.

To maximize public safety while still maintaining transparency and public access, members of the public can observe and participate in the meeting remotely using Zoom.

For those wishing to provide written comments on an item as listed on the agenda, please submit an electronic written comment form at https://forms.santa-clarita.com/Forms/commission-writtencomment at least 30 minutes before the start time. Comments will be made part of the meeting record, but not read into the record.

For those wishing to speak on an item as listed on the agenda, please submit an electronic speaker form at https://forms.santa-clarita.com/Forms/commission-requesttospeak at least 30 minutes before the start of the meeting with your name and the phone number you will be using to call into the meeting.

To view the full agenda in its entirety, see below: