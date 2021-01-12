Downloads:
 Agenda  Agenda Packet
Call to Order
Roll Call
Roll Call
Flag Salute
Commission Secretary Announcement
Approval of Agenda
Approval of Regular Meeting Minutes
Minutes of Nov 12, 2020 6:30 PM
Public Participation
Staff Comments
Unfinished Business
1. 2021 ARTS GRANTS

An overview of the 2021 Arts Grants program process, application requests, and the recommended funding for the 2021 program by the Peer Review Panel and the Grant Committee.
document Arts Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. 2021 Arts Grants Recommended for Funding
b. 2021 Arts Grants Not Recommended for Funding
2. TEMPORARY PUBLIC ART – AUGMENTED REALITY

Update on the temporary public art project, Augmented Reality, with recommendations made by the Public Art Subcommittee for the Call for Entry.

 
document Arts Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. TPA 2020_Augmented Reality Art Project_Call For Entry_Final
New Business
3. 2021 ART EXHIBITS

An overview of the art exhibits planned for 2021.
document Arts Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
Arts Commission Comments and Committee Reports
Arts Commission Work Plan Status Report
Work Plan Status Report – January
Public Art Projects Status Report
Public Art Status Report
Staff Comments
Items for future Consideration
Adjournment
Future Meetings