Jan. 19-21: ‘Through the Years’ at The MAIN

“Through the Years” presented by Off Book Theatre and Eclipse Theatre LA is a funny and poignant coming of age story that follows three best friends, Jack, Julie and Tess from age 5 as they share a lifetime of highs and lows. They navigate friendship one crisis at a time.

The show will be presented in four shows at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall Friday, Jan. 19 through Sunday, Jan. 21.

“Through the Years” written and directed by Barry Agin will be performed:

8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19, 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20, 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 21.

The MAIN

24266 Main Street

Santa Clarita, CA 91321

Tickets are $16 to $20 and can be purchased at “Through the Years.”

For more information about programming at The MAIN visit https://atthemain.org.

