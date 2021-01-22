Jan. 26: City Council Virtual Regular Meeting

The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a virtual regular meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, Jan. 26, starting at 6 p.m.

The session will take place in the City Council Chambers on the First Floor at City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita 91355.

To maximize public safety while still maintaining transparency and public access, members of the public can observe and participate in the meeting in a number of ways.

Members of the community may observe the meeting via livestream at www.santa-clarita.com/agendas or watch on Channel 20.

For those wishing to provide written comments, please submit an electronic written comment form at:

https://www.santa-clarita.com/writtencomment at least two hours before the start time.

Comments will be made part of the meeting record, but not read into the record.

For those wishing to speak during public participation or on an item on the agenda, please submit an electronic speaker form at: https://www.santa-clarita.com/speakersignup at least two hours before the start of the meeting with your name and the phone number you will be using to call into the meeting.

To participate using Zoom use Webinar ID: 941 7688 6182 and Password: 84720.

Zoom Webinar direct link: https://santaclarita.zoom.us/j/94176886182

Or Telephone:

US:

+1 669 900 9128 or

+1 253 215 8782 or

+1 346 248 7799 or

+1 312 626 6799 or

+1 646 558 8656 or

+1 301 715 8592

You will not be visible to any of the meeting participants during the meeting, and your phone will not be unmuted until your name has been announced when it is your time to speak. Please be sure to unmute your microphone.