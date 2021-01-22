header image

January 22
1839 - Gov. Juan B. Alvarado gives most of SCV to Mexican Army Lt. Antonio del Valle. [story]
Diseno map
Jan. 26: City Council Virtual Regular Meeting
| Friday, Jan 22, 2021
city

The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a virtual regular meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, Jan. 26, starting at 6 p.m.

The session will take place in the City Council Chambers on the First Floor at City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita 91355.

To maximize public safety while still maintaining transparency and public access, members of the public can observe and participate in the meeting in a number of ways.

Members of the community may observe the meeting via livestream at www.santa-clarita.com/agendas or watch on Channel 20.

For those wishing to provide written comments, please submit an electronic written comment form at:
https://www.santa-clarita.com/writtencomment at least two hours before the start time.

Comments will be made part of the meeting record, but not read into the record.

For those wishing to speak during public participation or on an item on the agenda, please submit an electronic speaker form at: https://www.santa-clarita.com/speakersignup at least two hours before the start of the meeting with your name and the phone number you will be using to call into the meeting.

To participate using Zoom use Webinar ID: 941 7688 6182 and Password: 84720.

Zoom Webinar direct link: https://santaclarita.zoom.us/j/94176886182

Or Telephone:

US:

+1 669 900 9128 or

+1 253 215 8782 or

+1 346 248 7799 or

+1 312 626 6799 or

+1 646 558 8656 or

+1 301 715 8592

You will not be visible to any of the meeting participants during the meeting, and your phone will not be unmuted until your name has been announced when it is your time to speak. Please be sure to unmute your microphone.
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
Planning Commission Further Reviews Proposed Sand Canyon Resort

Planning Commission Further Reviews Proposed Sand Canyon Resort
Tuesday, Jan 19, 2021
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission is set to further review the proposed 77-acre Sand Canyon Resort development and hear from the developer after commissioners ruled in November the project needed “some work.”
FULL STORY...

City Council OKs Dedications in Tesoro Area, Newhall Pass Open Space

City Council OKs Dedications in Tesoro Area, Newhall Pass Open Space
Friday, Jan 15, 2021
A future open space trailhead in the Tesoro area will be named after a founding Santa Clarita city councilman, and a portion of land in Newhall after a family who has donated several acres of land to the city for open-space preservation.
FULL STORY...

Waste Management Extends Modified Green Waste Pick-Up Schedule

Waste Management Extends Modified Green Waste Pick-Up Schedule
Friday, Jan 15, 2021
Waste Management has extended its temporary residential green waste pick-up schedule for customers in Santa Clarita, with regular service anticipated to resume the week of Jan. 25.
FULL STORY...

Renovations for Highly Anticipated City-Owned Ice Rink Continue

Renovations for Highly Anticipated City-Owned Ice Rink Continue
Friday, Jan 15, 2021
The ice rink in Valencia, which the City acquired last year, is currently undergoing renovations prior to its highly anticipated grand reopening later this year.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Hart District Names Julian Gomez Assistant Principle
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board has approved the recommendation to name Julian Gomez as the assistant principal of Bowman High School.
Hart District Names Julian Gomez Assistant Principle
L.A. County to Launch Small Business Stabilization Loan Program
The Los Angeles County Development Authority will launch the Small Business Stabilization Loan Program on Jan. 28 and will begin accepting applications to help small businesses prevent further job loss and business closures.
L.A. County to Launch Small Business Stabilization Loan Program
Hart District Votes 3-1 to Allow Return of Athletic Conditioning to Campuses
The William S. Hart Union High School District governing board voted 3-1 Wednesday night to let athletic conditioning return to district campuses Jan. 27.
Hart District Votes 3-1 to Allow Return of Athletic Conditioning to Campuses
SCV Water Encouraging Public to Provide Input on Contingency Plan
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency (SCV Water) on Thursday, Jan. 28, from 6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., to learn about and provide input on its Water Shortage Contingency Plan (WSCP).
SCV Water Encouraging Public to Provide Input on Contingency Plan
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: Additional Death at Henry Mayo; 22,360 Total SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 262 new deaths, including an additional death at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, and 8,512 new cases of confirmed COVID-19 countywide, with 22,360 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: Additional Death at Henry Mayo; 22,360 Total SCV Cases
State Says Moderna Vaccine Administration Can Resume Immediately
SACRAMENTO – California State Epidemiologist Dr. Erica Pan issued the following statement Thursday advising providers that they can immediately resume the administration of lot 41L20A of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, which was temporarily paused on Sunday due to possible allergic reactions.
State Says Moderna Vaccine Administration Can Resume Immediately
Firefighters Reach 53% Containment on Towsley Fire
As winds began to die down in the Santa Clarita Valley, firefighters were able to increase containment on the Towsley Fire to 53% Thursday.
Firefighters Reach 53% Containment on Towsley Fire
Barger Supports Efforts in Limiting Power Shutoffs; Public Hearing Set
Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose 5th District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, is supporting the effort by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) to address concerns of communities throughout Los Angeles County, which continue to experience ongoing Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) initiated by Southern California Edison (Edison).
Barger Supports Efforts in Limiting Power Shutoffs; Public Hearing Set
Nominations Open for Annual Empowering HeArts Awards
Single Mothers Outreach (SMO) is proud to announce “Survivor” as the theme for the 11th annual Empowering HeArts fundraising gala set to take place virtually on Saturday, Aug. 7.
Nominations Open for Annual Empowering HeArts Awards
COC Recognized for Personal, Professional Learning Program
The College of the Canyons School of Personal and Professional Learning was presented an Honorable Mention award by the Academic Senate for California Community Colleges’ 2021 Exemplary Program Award.
COC Recognized for Personal, Professional Learning Program
Hart Seeking Members for Citizens’ Oversight Committee
The William S. Hart Union High School is looking for two new members to serve on the Measure SA Citizens’ Oversight Committee. These members will serve two-year terms with a maximum of three consecutive terms.
Hart Seeking Members for Citizens’ Oversight Committee
Princess Cruises Announces Sale of Pacific Princess to Undisclosed Buyer
Santa Clarita-based Princess Cruises announced Thursday the sale of Pacific Princess to an undisclosed buyer.
Princess Cruises Announces Sale of Pacific Princess to Undisclosed Buyer
SoCal Edison Restores Power to Most SCV Residents
After a dayslong wind event hit the Santa Clarita Valley, most area residents power had been restored by Thursday morning.
SoCal Edison Restores Power to Most SCV Residents
Pedestrian Killed in Saugus Hit-and-Run Identified
The Los Angeles County Coroner-Medical Examiner’s Office identified Carlos Salgado-Ruiz, 35, of Santa Clarita, as the pedestrian killed after being struck by a vehicle in Saugus Wednesday night.
Pedestrian Killed in Saugus Hit-and-Run Identified
Lackey Introduces Hate Crime Bill
SACRAMENTO — Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, introduced a bill Thursday that will allow individuals to be convicted for hate crimes.
Lackey Introduces Hate Crime Bill
Today in SCV History (Jan. 21)
1914 - Signal newspaper owner-editor Scott Newhall born in San Francisco [story]
Scott Newhall
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 22,232; Vaccines in ‘Extremely Limited Supply’
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 262 new deaths and 6,492 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as the county's rollout of an extremely limited vaccine supply continues at Dodger Stadium and five supersites including Six Flags Magic Mountain.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 22,232; Vaccines in ‘Extremely Limited Supply’
Biden Inauguration: ‘This Is Democracy’ – President Calls for Unity in Inaugural Address
In what some hailed as the most important speech at an inauguration in modern American history, President Joe Biden called for a new era of unity and healing as he pledged to bring an end to the pandemic that has dramatically altered the lives of every American while leading the restoration of a battered economy.
Biden Inauguration: ‘This Is Democracy’ – President Calls for Unity in Inaugural Address
Biden’s Busy First Day: Action on COVID-19, Climate, Racial Equality
Almost directly after taking the oath as President of the United States, Joe Biden on his first day in office is expected to reverse a number of his predecessor’s policies and federal agency standards.
Biden’s Busy First Day: Action on COVID-19, Climate, Racial Equality
Wilk Named California Senate Republican Leader-Elect
California Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) was unanimously selected as Senate Republican Leader-elect, Senate Republican Leader Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield) announced Wednesday.
Wilk Named California Senate Republican Leader-Elect
New President Inaugurated: White House Changes Hands at Critical Moment in History
Concluding with his oath to faithfully uphold and defend the U.S. Constitution, Joseph R. Biden became the 46th president of the United States at noon Wednesday.
New President Inaugurated: White House Changes Hands at Critical Moment in History
Magic Mountain Opens Vaccination Site, Aims to Administer More Than 2K Doses a Day
The Los Angeles County Public Health Department opened the Six Flags Magic Mountain vaccination site Tuesday, one of the five larger vaccination sites opened this week in conjunction with the Fire Department and other agencies.
Magic Mountain Opens Vaccination Site, Aims to Administer More Than 2K Doses a Day
