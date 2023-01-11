header image

1847 - John C. Fremont & troops camp at today's Sierra Hwy. & Newhall Ave. en route to signing cease-fire agreement with Gen. Andres Pico [story]
John C. Fremont
Jan. 26: VIA After Five at Salt Creek Grille
Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023
Via after 5crop

Kick of 2023 with the Valley Industry Association at one of the most popular VIA events, by members for members.

If you are looking for a great way to connect with other businesses attend the VIA After Five event on Thursday, Jan. 26 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Salt Creek Grille, 24415 Town Center Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.

VIA After Five is an opportunity to build your business network by meeting other VIA members, making valuable connections and learning more about the SCV business community.

Cost to attend: $35 for VIA members, $45 for non-members. Food, beverages, door prizes.

Register at www.via.org/calendar.

Via after 5
01-10-2023 Chamber Announces Honorees, Opens Business Choice Awards Nominations
01-06-2023 Jan. 11: SCV Water, Water Resources, Watershed Committee Meets
01-05-2023 Bed Bath & Beyond Warns of Potential Bankruptcy
01-05-2023 The Canyon Santa Clarita to Close
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Jan. 24: Bridge to Home Seeks Volunteers for Homeless Count
Bridge to Home in Santa Clarita is seeking individuals and small groups of three to four people to support the annual Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count in the Santa Clarita Valley. Each team will have a driver, navigator and counter.
Jan. 24: Bridge to Home Seeks Volunteers for Homeless Count
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Cases Decline in County, SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 21 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,383 new cases countywide and 32 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Cases Decline in County, SCV
TMU Men’s Basketball Snatches Road Win Over WJU
On paper before the game it was going to be two good Golden State Athletic Conference men's basketball teams, each receiving votes in the most recent National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Top 25 poll. They were tied at the half. But it was The Master's University that exerted a stronger will to win in the second half to snatch a 77-69 road win over the William Jessup Warriors on Saturday, Jan. 7.
TMU Men’s Basketball Snatches Road Win Over WJU
Chamber Announces Honorees, Opens Business Choice Awards Nominations
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce honorees for the Lifetime Achievement Award and Cheri Fleming Heart of the Community Award which will be presented at the Chamber’s Centennial Celebration on Feb. 23. The Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to California State Senator Scott Wilk. The Cheri Fleming Heart of the Community Award will be presented to Leon Worden, longtime champion of the SCV Historical Society and founder of SCVHistory.com.
Chamber Announces Honorees, Opens Business Choice Awards Nominations
California Credit Union Offering Scholarships to SCV Students
California Credit Union is encouraging college-bound students in the Santa Clarita Valley to apply for its 2023 Student Scholarship Program. Through the program, the credit union provides $20,000 in scholarships annually to recognize Southern California students who are motivated in their academic studies and active in their schools and communities.
California Credit Union Offering Scholarships to SCV Students
Jan. 29: Girls Scouts to Begin 2023 Girl Scout Cookie Season
Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles kicks off the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season on Jan. 29. By supporting the world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls, cookie lovers throughout Greater Los Angeles can provide invaluable opportunities for Girl Scouts such as service projects, travel and summer camp with every package of cookies purchased.
Jan. 29: Girls Scouts to Begin 2023 Girl Scout Cookie Season
Murder Victim Identified as LASD Continues Shooting Investigation
The Sheriff’s Information Bureau has identified a woman who was stabbed to death on Sunday, Jan. 8 near the Bouquet Canyon Reservoir at Spunky Canyon Road and Bouquet Canyon Road in the Santa Clarita Valley as Sheila Ann Ashley.
Murder Victim Identified as LASD Continues Shooting Investigation
CalArts Animation Retains No. 1 Ranking by Animation Career Review
California Institute of the Arts Character Animation and Experimental Animation programs have retained the No. 1 ranking by Animation Career Review. For the third consecutive year, CalArts’ animation programs have collectively earned the No. 1 spot in all categories eligible in Animation Career Review’s 2023 Animation School Ranking.
CalArts Animation Retains No. 1 Ranking by Animation Career Review
Strong Year for Filming in Santa Clarita in 2022
The city of Santa Clarita saw an increase in location filming in 2022 with the Film Office reporting 591 film permits and 1,549 location film days, which generated an estimated $38.5 million in economic impact to the local community. This represents a 3.7 percent increase in permits, a 2.9 percent increase in film days and a 2.2 percent increase to the estimated economic impact when compared to 2021.
Strong Year for Filming in Santa Clarita in 2022
Today in SCV History (Jan. 10)
ARTree to Remain Open Despite Ongoing Repairs
A hit and run driver plowed through the back gate of ARTree Community Arts Center and hit the building on Dec. 19.
ARTree to Remain Open Despite Ongoing Repairs
Jan. 12: The Signal Hosting Fentanyl Town Hall
In response to a national crisis that increasingly is showing up in Santa Clarita Valley homes, streets and even parks, The Signal, Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger, the city of Santa Clarita, the SCV Sheriff’s Station, the William S. Hart Union High School District and other community partners are teaming up for a Fentanyl Town Hall Thursday, Jan. 12, at 6 p.m.
Jan. 12: The Signal Hosting Fentanyl Town Hall
County Expands Existing Fraud Notification Program
Los Angeles County has come together to launch an innovative program that will keep homeowners advised when activity occurs on an individual’s property by using registrants' email addresses.
County Expands Existing Fraud Notification Program
Lady Matadors Fall to UC Riverside 53-52
NORTHRIDGE, Calif.—Matehya Bryant's jump shot with 11 seconds remaining allowed UC Riverside to defeat CSUN 53-52 in Big West women's basketball action Saturday afternoon at Premier America Credit Union Arena.
Lady Matadors Fall to UC Riverside 53-52
UC Riverside Downs CSUN 68-45
RIVERSIDE, Calif.  - California State University, Northridge's Men's Basketball could not overcome a tough shooting night in a 68-45 defeat to UC Riverside on Saturday at the SRC Arena.
UC Riverside Downs CSUN 68-45
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 11 Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 11 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 9 - Sunday, Jan. 15.
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 11 Productions
Suspect in Canyon Country Shooting Still Outstanding
On Saturday, Jan. 7,  deputies responded to the 28800 block of Prairie Lane in Canyon Country at approximately 10:30 p.m. regarding gun shots heard in the area.
Suspect in Canyon Country Shooting Still Outstanding
Message from Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger | Fentanyl Town Hall
Education is the best way to fight fentanyl overdoses and save lives.
Message from Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger | Fentanyl Town Hall
LASD Investigating Stabbing Death, Deputy-Involved Shooting
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide investigators are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding a deputy-involved shooting of a male adult.
LASD Investigating Stabbing Death, Deputy-Involved Shooting
Donate Blood for Chance to Win Super Bowl LVII Trip
This January, the American Red Cross and Pro Football Hall of Famer and blood donor Peyton Manning are asking people to score big for patients in need – while getting a chance to win a trip to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona – by giving blood or platelets.   
Donate Blood for Chance to Win Super Bowl LVII Trip
State Schools Chief Sworn in for Second Term
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond was sworn in for his second term as the 28th State Superintendent of Public Instruction in a ceremony in Los Angeles Saturday.
State Schools Chief Sworn in for Second Term
Monday COVID Roundup: 134 New SCV Cases; Three Additional Deaths
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday three additional deaths and 134 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with 61 additional deaths and 5,184 new cases countywide.
Monday COVID Roundup: 134 New SCV Cases; Three Additional Deaths
DMV Urges Drivers to Take Precautions During Winter Storms
With significant winter weather impacting the majority of the state this week, the Department of Motor Vehicles is reminding Californians to stay off the roads if possible and take precautions if you must drive.
DMV Urges Drivers to Take Precautions During Winter Storms
