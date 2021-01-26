Jan. 27: Santa Clarita Community College District Virtual Special Meeting

The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a video/teleconferencing special meeting via Zoom on Wednesday, Jan. 27, beginning with a closed session at 4:00 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 5:00 p.m.

Note: This is an amended agenda to correct closed session entry.

Zoom video conferencing information:

Webinar ID: 929-6426-3033

Live Stream: copy and paste link into your browser – https://canyonsonline.zoom.us/j/92964263033

Call-In number 1-669-900- 9128, and follow the prompts.

To view the full agenda online, click [here].

Consistent with the provisions of the Executive Orders, the above-noticed meeting of the SCCCD Board of Trustees shall take place as follows:

1. Participation: Members of the Board of Trustees and the public may participate remotely by using the Zoom link and phone number above.

2. Public Comment: Members of the public wishing to provide public comment on closed session items, must submit their comments by 3:00 p.m. for this meeting (as closed session starts at 4:00pm) via email at boardmeetingcomments@canyons.edu.

Note: Board members are prohibited by the Brown Act from responding to comments made regarding topics not on the official agenda.

Public comment is limited to three minute per speaker (calculated at approximately 300 words). Members of the public who submit comments by the deadline above will be given the option to read their comments to the Board or have them read by district staff. For those who wish to read their comments at the meeting, the Board President will invite you to speak, the moderator will promote you to a panelist, you will read your comments, and then you will be returned back to an attendee after you finish.

Please adhere to the following procedures:

– Please submit an individual comment for each item by 3:00 p.m. for this meeting

– Please include in the email the following information:

a. Name

b. Address

c. Agenda Item Number

d. Comment

e. Your preference to either read your submitted comments or have a district staff member read it to the Board.

– Please note the following:

* Submissions of public comments will be considered a public record under the Public Records Act and are therefore subject to public disclosure.

3. Disability Accomodations: For any accommodations, please contact SCCCD Board of Trustees Administrative Assistant at (661) 362-3400 or via email at marilu.ramirez@canyons.edu.