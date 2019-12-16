Jan. 31-Feb. 2: ‘The Tree’s Dream’ Experimental Puppetry Show at The Main

“The Tree’s Dream,” an immersive combination of puppetry, masked dancers and avant-garde electronic music, will take the stage at The MAIN Theater in Old Town Newhall from Friday, January 31 through Tuesday, February 2.

Created and produced by The Elephantoms Puppetry Company, “The Tree’s Dream” is a collaboration of artists and puppeteers from the Santa Clarita and the Los Angeles area.

With a strong message of showing kindness toward all living beings and the horrors of a wasteful culture, “The Tree’s Dream” focuses on the virtues of conserving nature and healing those in need.

“The gravity of depression, and overcoming its pull with faith and love, also feature in ‘The Tree’s Dream,’” according to producer/director/writer/puppeteer Erin Suarez-Bitar.

Various art forms bring the story of “The Tree’s Dream” to life. Avant-garde music scored by Santa Clarita-based artist Sinedrifter leads the puppet characters along a “dream path” of emotions and memory to rescue their beloved tree, adds Suarez-Bitar.

“The story of ‘The Tree’s Dream’ is a quest to save the last tree standing in a deserted wasteland from losing the will to live. It is a search within the subconscious mind of a loved one to understand their grief, and through empathy, courage, and friendship try to guide them back to life,” Suarez-Bitar said.

Crump-influenced interpretive dance animates part of the story, as well as shadow puppetry, Bunraku puppetry, and marionettes.

“The Tree’s Dream” is recommended for audiences of ages seven and older.

Showtimes are set for 8 p.m. January 31 through February 1, and 3 p.m. on February 2.

For more information, please contact either The MAIN Theater or The Elephantoms Puppetry Company directly.

About The Elephantoms Puppetry Company

Established by Erin Suarez-Bitar in 2011, The Elephantoms Puppetry Company has performed puppetry productions in Miami, Chicago, Santa Clarita, and Los Angeles focusing on environmental and social causes. The Elephantoms Puppetry Company enlists local artists for its shows and believes in showcasing the talents of ascending artists in the community. In all of company’s productions, a variety of art forms converge to present and animate a larger and emotional concept.