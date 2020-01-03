Jan. 7-8: Lane Closures in Valencia for Sewer Line Repair

The Sanitation Districts of Los Angeles County will begin work on Tuesday, January 7, to repair the sewer line below Magic Mountain Parkway between McBean Parkway and Valencia Boulevard in Valencia.

The work is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday with continuous traffic control in place until the completion of the repairs.

The project is estimated to take between 30 and 36 hours to finish, with repairs being completed by approximately 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8.

This is an emergency project that will address needed repairs before potential issues can develop. Crews will need to access manholes located in the intersections of the affected roads and will work within the pipes to complete repairs.

To access the sewer line and make the needed repairs, crews will need to set up traffic controls and closures on Magic Mountain Parkway, McBean Parkway and Valencia Boulevard.

The left eastbound lane on Magic Mountain Parkway will be closed from Citrus Street to Valencia Boulevard, and the right southbound lane on Valencia Boulevard will be closed from Creekside Road to Magic Mountain Parkway.

Full left lane closures will be in effect on Magic Mountain Parkway at McBean Parkway. At the McBean/Magic Mountain intersection, the only left turn available will be for those drivers making a left from southbound McBean Parkway to eastbound Magic Mountain Parkway.

The left northbound through lane on McBean Parkway from Town Centre Drive to Magic Mountain Parkway will also be closed.

Commuters are asked to be aware of scheduled lane closures and to plan their routes accordingly. Electronic message boards will be posted in each direction to inform motorists of upcoming lane closures. Residents are reminded to please reduce their speed through the construction zone.

The city of Santa Clarita thanks community members in advance for their understanding and support of this Los Angeles County project. All measures will be taken to complete the project in a safe and timely manner. ­­­

For questions or concerns, please contact city of Santa Clarita Associate Engineer Patrick De Guzman at 661-286-4010 or by email at pdeguzman@santa-clarita.com.