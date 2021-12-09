Jay Leno, Judy Collins Coming to Performing Arts Center

Uploaded: , Thursday, Dec 9, 2021

By College of the Canyons

The wait is over: After 21 months, the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center (PAC) is opening its doors to patrons for an exciting new season of live performances from internationally acclaimed artists and musicians.

The line-up includes an eclectic range of award-winning performers, as well as family-friendly programs, as part of the College of the Canyons Presents season.

Highlighting the 2021/22 PAC season are performances by:

– Mat & Savanna Shaw – Dec. 11, 2021

– Dinosaur World Live – March 12, 2022

– Judy Collins – March 13, 2022

– Black Violin – March 23, 2022

– Jay Leno – April 9, 2022

– Crystal Gayle – May, 7, 2002

– Ben Folds – June 17, 2022

“We are delighted to welcome a series of exceptionally talented professional artists and stunning events to the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center this winter and spring,” said Jennifer Smolos, PAC artistic director and dean of the School of Visual & Performing Arts. “As we bring live performances back to our community, I am particularly proud to feature artists who have persevered and continued to inspire so many—including our students, faculty, staff, and patrons—during this unprecedented time.”

As in years past, the PAC will also host a number of College of the Canyons theatre, music and dance department productions, as well as performances by community groups.

Patrons of the Arts members will have access to a ticket pre-sale starting at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9. General ticket sales will begin at 2:00 p.m., Friday, Dec. 10.

Tickets can be purchased online or by calling the box office at (661) 362-5304.

In order to ensure the health and safety of all patrons, staff, and performers, all patrons must wear a mask while indoors and will be required to present proof of COVID-19 vaccination, or a negative test from within 72 hours of the performance date, to be admitted to the PAC. Home tests will not be accepted.

Please click here for more information about the PAC’s COVID-19 vaccination and testing requirements for visitors.

For more information about the 2021-22 PAC season, please visit the PAC website.

