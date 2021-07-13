header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
July 12
1900 - Pacific Telephone & Telegraph establishes Newhall exchange; SCV gets first phone [story]
July 13: Santa Clarita City Council Regular Meeting
Monday, Jul 12, 2021
The Tuesday meeting agenda for the Santa Clarita City Council has been released by officials.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. on July 13.

The meeting will take place in City Council Chambers, located on the first floor at Santa Clarita City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Valencia 91355.

Those wishing to address the City Council during public participation or submit written comments will need to fill out a speaker or comment card in Council Chambers prior to the meeting.

Each person addressing the Council is given three minutes to speak (with double the time allotted to non-English speakers using a translator) indicated by a colored light system on the Council dais.

If you wish to provide information to the Council, present the City Clerk with 10 copies. Otherwise, your materials will simply be added to the official record.

Note: use of City Council Chamber technology equipment to present electronic material during meetings is not allowed.

Items on the agenda include the discussion of Senate Bill 262 which waives monetary bail for all misdemeanors and specific felonies, the West Creek Park Inclusive Play Area Project (P4023), the public hearing for the appeal of the Planning Commission denial of the Sand Canyon Resort and more.

To see the full meeting agenda details visit http://santaclaritacityca.iqm2.com/Citizens/Default.aspx
July 13: Santa Clarita City Council Regular Meeting
Monday, Jul 12, 2021
The Tuesday meeting agenda for the Santa Clarita City Council has been released by officials.
Sand Canyon Resort Appeal to Go Before City Council
Monday, Jul 12, 2021
An appeal for the Sand Canyon Resort project proposed by Sand Canyon Country Club owner Steve Kim is set to go before the Santa Clarita City Council Tuesday.
Planning Commission Approves 214-Bed Canyon Country Assisted Living Facility
Thursday, Jul 8, 2021
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission supported an application Tuesday night for a new assisted living facility at 17907 Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country.
Community Invited to View Two New Santa Clarita Art Exhibits
Tuesday, Jul 6, 2021
The city of Santa Clarita is happy to welcome two new art exhibits to the community for residents and visitors to enjoy!
July 8: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Regular Meeting
Tuesday, Jul 6, 2021
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, July 8, at 6:00 p.m., in City Council Chambers, located at 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita.
The Tuesday meeting agenda for the Santa Clarita City Council has been released by officials.
An appeal for the Sand Canyon Resort project proposed by Sand Canyon Country Club owner Steve Kim is set to go before the Santa Clarita City Council Tuesday.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has issued a beach closure due to sewage discharge from the Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant affecting multiple swimming areas including Dockweiler State Beach and El Segundo Beach.
On Monday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed one new death and 1,059 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 28,578 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. In addition, Public Health reported it is currently investigating 55 ongoing outbreaks which is a 25% increase from the 44 ongoing outbreak investigations reported a month ago.
The ARTree Community Arts Center announced it will be holding its first in-person 'Nest: Healing Art Studio' program on Tuesday, July 13, free to teens and adults in the community who wish to express their feelings through art.
A Fontana man was found alive and treated for injuries Monday morning after being reported missing at Castaic Lake by family Sunday afternoon.
California State University, Northridge is one of eight CSU campuses that are part of the first phase of a new initiative to enhance student achievement and create more equitable opportunities for students by providing them with Apple iPad Air tablets.
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has extended a Heat Alert in the Santa Clarita Valley and Antelope Valley as high temperatures have been forecast for both areas.
Casting for the movie “Babylon,” set to be filmed near the Santa Clarita Valley later this month, is searching for more local residents to play extras.
1900 - Pacific Telephone & Telegraph establishes Newhall exchange; SCV gets first phone [story]
2007 - Moore's sub sandwich shop, abandoned 2 years earlier, demolished as derelict building; now partially Newhall roundabout [story]
1946 - Fred Trueblood Jr., later Signal editor, marries British war bride Bobbie Nash [story]
With a slice of ice cream cake and surrounded by family, Stevenson Ranch resident Madeleine Westcott celebrated her 100th birthday this week.
Assemblywoman Suzette Valladares, R-Santa Clarita, recently announced she will not accept a pay increase awarded to the state’s constitutional officers, including state legislators like herself.
The Santa Clarita Valley’s business-friendly atmosphere has put it on the map nationwide as it ranked among “the most business-savvy” cities in America.
Laemmle Theatres will be showing the 1981 sports movie “Chariots of Fire” to celebrate the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year.
On Friday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed five new deaths and a doubling of new cases in a week with 1,107 new cases of COVID-19 countywide.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is scheduled Tuesday to consider supporting the creation of a permanent juvenile detention facility at Camp Joseph Scott or Camp Kenyon Scudder, which are both in Saugus.
Children in Val Verde once again have a program available where they can both play and learn this summer.
A San Fernando Superior Court judge ordered Thursday that Daniel Cierzan be held to answer on one count of murder, finding there was “quite strong” evidence Saugus resident Will Cierzan was killed by his nephew on Jan. 26, 2017.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday issued updated K-12 school guidance that highlights mitigation strategies for schools to achieve full in-person instruction.
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued an Extreme Heat Warning as high temperatures have been forecast for areas across L.A. County including Santa Clarita.
1939 - Death of Harald Sandberg; built Sandberg's Summit Hotel on the Ridge Route [story]
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday a 165 percent increase of new cases over last week with 839 new cases of COVID-19.
