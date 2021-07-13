July 13: Santa Clarita City Council Regular Meeting

The Tuesday meeting agenda for the Santa Clarita City Council has been released by officials.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. on July 13.

The meeting will take place in City Council Chambers, located on the first floor at Santa Clarita City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Valencia 91355.

Those wishing to address the City Council during public participation or submit written comments will need to fill out a speaker or comment card in Council Chambers prior to the meeting.

Each person addressing the Council is given three minutes to speak (with double the time allotted to non-English speakers using a translator) indicated by a colored light system on the Council dais.

If you wish to provide information to the Council, present the City Clerk with 10 copies. Otherwise, your materials will simply be added to the official record.

Note: use of City Council Chamber technology equipment to present electronic material during meetings is not allowed.

Items on the agenda include the discussion of Senate Bill 262 which waives monetary bail for all misdemeanors and specific felonies, the West Creek Park Inclusive Play Area Project (P4023), the public hearing for the appeal of the Planning Commission denial of the Sand Canyon Resort and more.

To see the full meeting agenda details visit http://santaclaritacityca.iqm2.com/Citizens/Default.aspx

