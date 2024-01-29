The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Feb. 1 at 6 p.m., in Council Chambers at City Hall.

The Commission is scheduled to discuss a request to add a sign at Veterans Historical Plaza, that would direct visitors to a website Eagle Scout Ron-Paul Tamayo is creating. The website will have interviews with local veterans from all of the conflicts since World War II.

An overview of proposed playground improvements taking place at both new and existing recreational facilities is also on the agenda.

The full agenda is available below.

