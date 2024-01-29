Downloads:
1. VETERANS HISTORICAL PLAZA SIGNAGE REQUEST

A presentation on Eagle Scout Ron-Paul Tamayo’s request to add a sign at the Veterans Historical Plaza to direct visitors to a website of interviews with Santa Clarita veterans.
2. RECREATIONAL AMENITIES AT NEW AND EXISTING FACILITIES

This year, several park improvements are expected to be completed in addition to the opening of a new park and community center. Staff will present an overview of the planned playground improvements taking place at both new and existing facilities.
