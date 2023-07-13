July 14: DMV Autonomous Vehicle Regulations Workshop

The California Department of Motor Vehicles is holding a public (and online) workshop on Friday, July 14, to discuss regulations governing the testing and operation of heavy-duty autonomous vehicles weighing more than 10,001 pounds on California public roads.

The DMV has invited interested parties – including manufacturers, individuals with technical and subject matter expertise in the design, development and verification of autonomous vehicle technology, consumer, labor and public interest groups, local governments, potential end-users of autonomous vehicle technology and academic/research institutions – to attend.

Note: The workshop will be livestreamed on DMV’s Facebook and YouTube Channels for those who can’t attend in person.

What: DMV Public Workshop on Autonomous Vehicles

When: July 14, 2023, 9 a.m. Where: California Public Utilities Commission Auditorium

505 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco, Ca 94102 Who: Representatives from the DMV and the California Highway Patrol

The workshop agenda and more information is on the DMV’s autonomous vehicles regulations webpage. Under state law established in 2012, the DMV is required to adopt regulations covering both the testing and public use of autonomous vehicles on California roadways. Regulations to allow testing of certain light-duty vehicles with a safety driver behind the wheel took effect in 2014. Rules to allow testing without a driver and deployment of light-duty autonomous vehicles were subsequently adopted and took effect in 2018. Regulations allowing for light-duty autonomous delivery vehicles weighing less than 10,001 pounds were approved in 2019. The DMV’s current regulations exclude the testing or deployment of autonomous vehicles over 10,001 pounds.

