July 14: DMV Autonomous Vehicle Regulations Workshop

The California Department of Motor Vehicles is holding a public (and online) workshop on Friday, July 14, to discuss regulations governing the testing and operation of heavy-duty autonomous vehiclesweighing more than 10,001 pounds on California public roads.
The DMV has invited interested parties – including manufacturers, individuals with technical and subject matter expertise in the design, development and verification of autonomous vehicle technology, consumer, labor and public interest groups, local governments, potential end-users of autonomous vehicle technology and academic/research institutions – to attend.
Note: The workshop will be livestreamed on DMV’s Facebook and YouTube Channels for those who can’t attend in person.
What: DMV Public Workshop on Autonomous Vehicles
When: July 14, 2023, 9 a.m.
Where: California Public Utilities Commission Auditorium
505 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco, Ca 94102
Who: Representatives from the DMV and the California Highway Patrol
Under state law established in 2012, the DMV is required to adopt regulations covering both the testing and public use of autonomous vehicles on California roadways. Regulations to allow testing of certain light-duty vehicles with a safety driver behind the wheel took effect in 2014. Rules to allow testing without a driver and deployment of light-duty autonomous vehicles were subsequently adopted and took effect in 2018. Regulations allowing for light-duty autonomous delivery vehicles weighing less than 10,001 pounds were approved in 2019. The DMV’s current regulations exclude the testing or deployment of autonomous vehicles over 10,001 pounds.
In response to the significant demand for Transitional Kindergarten teachers, College of the Canyons will offer an additional pathway for currently credentialed teachers to earn the 24 Early Childhood Education units required to teach TK.
California Credit Union, which has a branch at River Oaks Shopping Center in Valencia, launched a school supplies drive to help local students start the school year ready to learn in partnership with NBC4 and Telemundo 52’s Supporting Our Schools back-to-school donation drive.
At a special meeting on July 11, the SCV Water Board of Directors adopted a Sustainability Plan, which contains a comprehensive assessment of SCV Water’s current sustainability initiatives, a baseline for measuring progress and a roadmap to improve operational sustainability.
The Aerospace & Defense Consortium is a collaborative effort to bring together local Santa Clarita Valley aerospace and defense companies and leaders for the purposes of mutual support, engagement, and advocacy.
The California State Board of Education today approved the 2023 Mathematics Framework for California Public Schools, instructional guidance for educators that affirms California’s commitment to ensuring equity and excellence in math learning for all students.
The Los Angeles County Fire Department is pleased to introduce a new addition to its canine crew thanks to State Farm; Julia, a year-old Golden Retriever/Labrador mix who will serve as an accelerant and ignitable liquid detection canine assigned to the Arson Unit.
There's still a few days left to catch California State University, Northridge’s nationally acclaimed Teenage Drama Workshop’s productions of “Alice: An Adventure in Wonderland” and “Shrek The Musical, Jr.”
California State Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) announced his bill to put life-saving bleed control trauma kits in California classrooms unanimously passed the Assembly Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, July 11.
Summer is officially here, and with that comes the anticipation of hot summer days. As the temperatures rise we often find ourselves spending more time outdoors at the beach, biking the paseos, or hiking at Towsley Canyon.
The Santa Clarita Valley Special Education Local Plan Area (SCV SELPA) and its member districts actively seek out all individuals with exceptional needs, from birth to age 22, including infants and children parentally placed in private schools.
Due to an excessive heat forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley, the city of Santa Clarita has designated branches of the Santa Clarita Public Library as cooling centers, starting Wednesday, July 12, through Sunday, July 16.
The Bouquet Canyon Farmers Market and Craft Show will be open Saturdays now through Sept. 23. The market will be held next to Central Park in the Bouquet Canyon Church parking lot, 27000 Bouquet Canyon road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
The new Santa Clarita Artists Association exhibit, “2 Artsy Chicks,” a two-woman art show featuring Patty Haft and Lynda Frautnick, will open on Friday, July 14 at the Santa Clarita Artists Association Sixth Street Gallery.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating At-Risk Missing Person, Joni Wagg Allen. She is an 81 year-old female white who was last seen on July 6, at 5 a.m., on the 24600 block of Varese Court in Valencia.
