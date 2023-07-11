July 14: SCAA Exhibit ‘2 Artsy Chicks’ Opens at Sixth Street Gallery

The new Santa Clarita Artists Association exhibit, “2 Artsy Chicks,” a two-woman art show featuring Patty Haft and Lynda Frautnick, will open on Friday, July 14 at the Santa Clarita Artists Association .

The show will be open 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and by appointment through July 23.

Meet the artists and enjoy light refreshments and live music at a gallery night reception scheduled 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 15.

Haft has been involved with art since she was a child. Her father exposed her to art history and his love of art. She studied at Art Center and had a career in entertainment advertising as an art director. Now retired with grandkids, she is loving the time she has to paint. Currently, her primary medium is watercolor. She paints for herself as well as for portrait commissions.

Haft is fascinated by shapes, color and light. She uses these elements as the way she views life: a little distorted, a little off, but enough to catch your eye for another look.

Frautnick has always been passionate about art. However, in college, she was too busy pursuing a “sensible“ career and had no time to take studio art classes. After retirement, she began to reinvent herself and is now enjoying the art career she always wanted. She is a member of Santa Clarita Artists Association and Women Painters West.

For the past 16 years, Frautnick has studied Chinese watercolor, alcohol ink, abstract acrylic and collage. Her current obsession is what she has named “Upcycled Art.” She cuts up her old artwork, recycles and repurposes it into fresh new mixed media collage compositions.

SCAA Art Gallery

22508 Sixth St.,

Newhall, CA 91321

For more information about SCAA and its events visit www.santaclaritaartists.org.

