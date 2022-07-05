July 18: Filing Period Opens for 2022 Santa Clarita City Council Election

The Santa Clarita 2022 General Municipal Election, consolidated with the Los Angeles County Statewide General Election, will be held on Nov. 8, 2022.

Registered voters in the city of Santa Clarita will have the opportunity to elect three Santa Clarita councilmembers of the five-member city council for a term of four years each. These seats are presently occupied by incumbents Mayor Laurene Weste, Councilwoman Marsha McLean and Councilmember Bill Miranda.

The filing period for local residents interested in running in the 2022 Santa Clarita City Council election will open Monday, July 18, 2022 and close Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. In the event that any incumbent councilmember does not file by 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, the filing period for all non-incumbent candidates will be extended to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17.

Prospective city council candidates must secure the signatures of 20 to 30 registered city of Santa Clarita voters prior to filing the nomination paper. Each candidate is also required to file a Statement of Economic Interests, disclosing investments and interests in real property at the time the nomination paper is returned for filing. There is no charge for filing nomination documents.

For a fee, candidates may also prepare a statement to be included in the Official Sample Ballot, which is mailed to voters. Statements may include the candidate’s name, age, occupation and brief description of no more than 200 words stating their education and qualifications. The estimated fees range from $2,600 to $10,400 depending on language, statement length and formatting chosen by the candidate. The fees are approximated by the Elections Official and are due when nomination documents are filed.

Nomination documents will be made available by appointment beginning July 18, 2022, the start of the nomination period, in the City Clerk’s Office, at City Hall, Suite 120, located at 23920 Valencia Blvd. in Santa Clarita.

Election office hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, except during holidays. Prospective candidates should call the City Clerk’s Office at (661) 255-4391 to schedule appointments to obtain and return materials for candidacy.

Anyone wishing to lend their signature to a potential candidate’s nomination paper must be a registered voter residing in the city of Santa Clarita at the time the nomination paper is issued. Each eligible voter may nominate up to three prospective candidates.

The top three vote-getters are expected to be sworn into office on Dec. 13, 2022, prior to the regularly-scheduled city council meeting.

For more information on the 2022 General Municipal Election, including results of past city council elections, please visit Vote Santa Clarita.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...