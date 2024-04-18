Metrolink to Hold Public Meetings on AV Line Capacity, Improvements

The 76.6-mile-long Antelope Valley Line has the third-highest ridership in Metrolink’s system with an estimated average of 9,000 passengers daily. However, the uneven terrain and single-tracking along the line in some areas forces trains to travel at a slower speed which results in an estimated travel time of approximately one hour between Santa Clarita and Union Station.

In an effort to enhance the safety and effectiveness of the Antelope Valley Line, Metrolink is in the process of designing and constructing the Antelope Valley Line Capacity and Service Improvements Project. The proposed improvements will increase service frequency and overall reliability along the AVL commuter rail corridor to meet the mobility needs of residents, employees and visitors throughout the region, resulting in 30- minute bi-directional service between Union Station and Santa Clarita

“This project will make much needed improvements on the Antelope Valley Line and I encourage residents and riders to advocate for greater funding to fully support construction of the project. The recently added trains and increased schedules have improved ridership by over 20 percent. This is our opportunity to advocate for adding weekend late night trains,” said Santa Clarita City Councilwoman Marsha McLean, Chair of the San Fernando Valley Council of Governments.

Currently, the proposed improvements have secured approximately half of the funding required for implementation. The city of Santa Clarita continues to advocate that Metrolink, in partnership with Metro, prioritize the Antelope Valley Line Capacity and Service Improvements Project and secures the remaining funding needed to complete construction of the project.

There are two upcoming opportunities for members of the public to address Metrolink officials on the Antelope Valley Line improvements. A virtual public meeting will be held on April 18, 5-6 p.m., for more information please visit: metrolinktrains.com/About/Board-Meetings/Board-Procedures/Public-Hearing-Notice.

Additionally, a public hearing will be held during the Metrolink Board of Directors Meeting on May 24 at 10 a.m. For more information please visit: metrolinktrains.com/About/Board-Meetings/Agendas-Documents/.

For more information on the Antelope Valley Line Capacity and Service Improvements Project visit: metro.net/Projects/AVL/.

