July 22-Aug. 13: CTG Presents ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ at Santa Clarita PAC

The Canyon Theatre Guild will present “Fiddler on the Roof” at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons for eight performances on Saturdays and Sundays July 22-Aug. 13.

“Fiddler on the Roof” is the famed musical with music by Jerry Bock, lyrics by Sheldon Harnick, and book by Joseph Stein. It opened on Broadway in 1965 and became the first musical in history to surpass 3,000 performances.

“Fiddler” held the record for the longest-running Broadway musical for almost 10 years until it was surpassed by “Grease.”

The Broadway production of “Fiddler” won nine Tony Awards, including best musical, score, book, direction and choreography. A highly successful film adaptation was produced in 1971.

Set in the little village of Anatevka, the story centers on Tevye, a poor milkman, and his five daughters. With the help of a colorful and tight-knit Jewish community, Tevye tries to protect his daughters and instill them with traditional values in the face of changing social mores and the growing anti-Semitism of Czarist Russia. Rich in historical and ethnic detail, “Fiddler on the Roof” offers a universal theme of tradition that cuts across barriers of race, class, nationality and religion.

“Fiddler on the Roof” was previously staged in 2006 by the CTG at the Performing Arts Center.

Tickets are priced $15-$30 for adults and $10-$27 for juniors (-18) and seniors (62+). A $5 discount is available for members of the Canyon Theatre Guild.

Performances will be held:

Saturday, July 22 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, July 23 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, July 29 2023 at 2 p.m.

Sunday, July 30 2023 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 5 2023 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 6 2023 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 12 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 13 at 2 p.m.

Buy tickets online at Fiddler on the Roof tickets.

For more information call the CTG Box Office at (661) 799-2702.

Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center

26455 Rockwell Canyon Road,

Santa Clarita, CA 91355

