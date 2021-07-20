header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Clear
Clear
78°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 19
1915 - Ince, Griffith, Sennett form Triangle Film Corp.; it produces & distributes early William S. Hart films [story]
Triangle Films
July 25: Rancho Camulos Museum Announces Launch of ‘Last Sundays at the Landmark’
| Monday, Jul 19, 2021
Rancho Camulos

Rancho Camulos Museum is launching a new visitor experience, “Last Sundays at the Landmark,” at the Rancho Camulos National Historic Landmark starting Sunday, July 25.

Enjoy a relaxing afternoon at its historic buildings and gardens. Engage in a docent-led tour. Bring a picnic and immerse yourself in music as you step back in time, “Where the History, Music, and Romance of Old California still Linger…”.

On July 25, local favorite Western Music Artist, John Bergstrom, will entertain guests with his repertoire of traditional and original music.

Docent-led tours are at 1:00, 2:00 and 3:00 p.m. John will perform starting at 2:00 p.m.

Guests can bring a blanket, their favorite cold beverage and food for a picnic in the garden.

The museum will be hosting a series of special activities at upcoming “Last Sundays at the Landmark.”

The museum is open every Sunday for Docent-led tours at 1:00, 2:00, and 3:00. The suggested donation is $5. Group tours and special focus tours can also be scheduled by appointment.

Camulos is the perfect location for a memorable private gathering.

Rancho Camulos Museum is located on Highway 126, about 10 west of I-5 near Piru.

For more information about the museum, visit Ranchocamulos.org.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT LINKS
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
> ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS ARCHIVE

July 25: Rancho Camulos Museum Announces Launch of ‘Last Sundays at the Landmark’

July 25: Rancho Camulos Museum Announces Launch of ‘Last Sundays at the Landmark’
Monday, Jul 19, 2021
Rancho Camulos Museum is launching a new visitor experience, "Last Sundays at the Landmark," at the Rancho Camulos National Historic Landmark starting Sunday, July 25.
FULL STORY...

Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Dollface,’ ‘Scream: The True Story,’ 9 More Productions

Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Dollface,’ ‘Scream: The True Story,’ 9 More Productions
Monday, Jul 19, 2021
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported nine productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley the week of Monday, July 19 - Sunday, July 25, 2021
FULL STORY...

SCV Music Festival Returns on Sept. 25

SCV Music Festival Returns on Sept. 25
Friday, Jul 16, 2021
After taking a two-year sabbatical, the SCV Music Festival returns outdoors once again to the Southern California Innovation Park on Sept. 25, 2021.
FULL STORY...

Local Artists, Musicians, Writers Encouraged to Take Survey for Upcoming Symposium

Local Artists, Musicians, Writers Encouraged to Take Survey for Upcoming Symposium
Thursday, Jul 15, 2021
The city of Santa Clarita is currently gathering feedback from artists to better foster the community of local artists throughout Southern California.
FULL STORY...

Artists Mardilan Georgio, Sandy Fisher Team Up to Showcase Landscape Exhibit

Artists Mardilan Georgio, Sandy Fisher Team Up to Showcase Landscape Exhibit
Thursday, Jul 15, 2021
Award-winning artists Mardilan Lee Georgio and Sandy Fisher will team up to showcase their fine art landscape exhibit "Enraptured by Nature" from Thursday, Aug. 5 - Tuesday, Aug. 17, at the Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
July 18-24: Probation Services Week in LA County Announced
Gov. Gavin Newsom and Chief Probation Officer Dr. Adolfo Gonzales announced this year's annual Probation Service Week is taking place July 18th to July 24th, 2021 to honor probation professionals who support the rehabilitative process of individuals under their supervision and care.
July 18-24: Probation Services Week in LA County Announced
July 25: Rancho Camulos Museum Announces Launch of ‘Last Sundays at the Landmark’
Rancho Camulos Museum is launching a new visitor experience, "Last Sundays at the Landmark," at the Rancho Camulos National Historic Landmark starting Sunday, July 25.
July 25: Rancho Camulos Museum Announces Launch of ‘Last Sundays at the Landmark’
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Reports Hospitalization Rates Increased in LA County; 28,956 Total Cases in SCV
On Monday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed two new deaths and 1,233 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 28,956 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Reports Hospitalization Rates Increased in LA County; 28,956 Total Cases in SCV
Community Hiking Club Seeks Volunteers for Dagger Flat Trail Restoration
With the recent re-opening of Forest Route 3N17, the Community Hiking Club is searching for volunteers to help restore Dagger Flat Trail.
Community Hiking Club Seeks Volunteers for Dagger Flat Trail Restoration
July 20, August 3: Planning Commission Regular Meetings Cancelled
The Planning Commission Regular Meetings scheduled for July 20 and August 3, 2021, have been cancelled, as announced by the city of Santa Clarita.
July 20, August 3: Planning Commission Regular Meetings Cancelled
Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Dollface,’ ‘Scream: The True Story,’ 9 More Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported nine productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley the week of Monday, July 19 - Sunday, July 25, 2021
Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Dollface,’ ‘Scream: The True Story,’ 9 More Productions
Four New Administrators Approved by Hart District Governing Board
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board unanimously approved the appointment of four new administrators.
Four New Administrators Approved by Hart District Governing Board
Garcia Secures Funds for New Equipment at COC, Henry Mayo Hospital
Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, announced this week he secured $1 million for College of the Canyons and $610,000 for Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital to be included in the 2022 Labor, Health, and Human Services Appropriations bill.
Garcia Secures Funds for New Equipment at COC, Henry Mayo Hospital
City Remains Undecided on District-Based Election
Santa Clarita City Council members continued their deliberations on the future of council elections Tuesday during a closed session special meeting.
City Remains Undecided on District-Based Election
City Takes Positions on Housing, Environment, Justice Bills
The Santa Clarita City Council considered issues of the environment, housing and justice when it took positions on several pieces of state and federal legislation Tuesday night.
City Takes Positions on Housing, Environment, Justice Bills
July 22: America’s Job Center to Hold Forklift Driver Recruitment Event
America’s Job Center of California, in partnership with ResourceMFG, located at 25128 Avenue Tibbits in Valencia, will host a recruitment event for forklift drivers on Thursday, July 22 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
July 22: America’s Job Center to Hold Forklift Driver Recruitment Event
Today in SCV History (July 19)
1915 - Ince, Griffith, Sennett form Triangle Film Corp.; it produces & distributes early William S. Hart films [story]
Triangle Films
Today in SCV History (July 18)
1928 - L.A. City makes first payment on death & disability claim arising from St. Francis Dam disaster [report]
morgue
Today in SCV History (July 17)
1834 - Sinforosa, daughter of Narciso and Crisanta, born at Mission San Fernando; mom from Tejon, dad from Piru; believed to be last speaker of Tataviam language (died 1915) [record]
Piru
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Masking Indoors Becomes Effective Saturday Night; 28,760 Total SCV Cases
On Friday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed six new death and 1,902 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 28,760 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Masking Indoors Becomes Effective Saturday Night; 28,760 Total SCV Cases
CHP Welcomes 119 New Officers 75 Weeks After Initial Cadet Training
The long-awaited graduation of California Highway Patrol Cadet Training Class I-20 took place on Friday, July 16, at the CHP Academy.
CHP Welcomes 119 New Officers 75 Weeks After Initial Cadet Training
LA County Library Announces Award-Winning Early Learning Curriculum Available Free to Cardholders
The L.A. County Library announced cardholders now have access to the award-winning ABCmouse Early Learning Academy curriculum for free.
LA County Library Announces Award-Winning Early Learning Curriculum Available Free to Cardholders
County Announces All Water Sampling at Dockweiler State Beach, El Segundo Beach Meet State Standards
All ocean water samples collected by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health in swimming areas at Dockweiler State Beach and El Segundo Beach have met water quality state standards, announced Public Health officials.
County Announces All Water Sampling at Dockweiler State Beach, El Segundo Beach Meet State Standards
Community Volunteer Dora Zavala Dies at 59
A beloved longtime community volunteer, Dora Zavala, of Stevenson Ranch, died Friday, July 9.
Community Volunteer Dora Zavala Dies at 59
Supes Approve Acton Commercial Center, Castaic Nonprofit’s Lease
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to approve tentative maps for a new commercial center in Acton.
Supes Approve Acton Commercial Center, Castaic Nonprofit’s Lease
Bridge to Home Encourages Community to Support Capital Campaign
Bridge to Home announced it has reached the halfway point for its capital campaign to fund a new, permanent homeless shelter in Santa Clarita.
Bridge to Home Encourages Community to Support Capital Campaign
SCV Music Festival Returns on Sept. 25
After taking a two-year sabbatical, the SCV Music Festival returns outdoors once again to the Southern California Innovation Park on Sept. 25, 2021.
SCV Music Festival Returns on Sept. 25
City Announces Art Receptions are Back in Santa Clarita
Art receptions are officially back and residents are welcome to attend in person. Join the city of Santa Clarita this month for two art receptions in celebration of current art exhibits.
City Announces Art Receptions are Back in Santa Clarita
Hart District to Require Masks Until Possibly Nov. 1
A universal mask mandate for students and teachers while indoors will be required in the William S. Hart Union High School District, Superintendent Mike Kuhlman said during this week’s governing board meeting.
Hart District to Require Masks Until Possibly Nov. 1
%d bloggers like this: