July 25: Rancho Camulos Museum Announces Launch of ‘Last Sundays at the Landmark’

Rancho Camulos Museum is launching a new visitor experience, “Last Sundays at the Landmark,” at the Rancho Camulos National Historic Landmark starting Sunday, July 25.

Enjoy a relaxing afternoon at its historic buildings and gardens. Engage in a docent-led tour. Bring a picnic and immerse yourself in music as you step back in time, “Where the History, Music, and Romance of Old California still Linger…”.

On July 25, local favorite Western Music Artist, John Bergstrom, will entertain guests with his repertoire of traditional and original music.

Docent-led tours are at 1:00, 2:00 and 3:00 p.m. John will perform starting at 2:00 p.m.

Guests can bring a blanket, their favorite cold beverage and food for a picnic in the garden.

The museum will be hosting a series of special activities at upcoming “Last Sundays at the Landmark.”

The museum is open every Sunday for Docent-led tours at 1:00, 2:00, and 3:00. The suggested donation is $5. Group tours and special focus tours can also be scheduled by appointment.

Camulos is the perfect location for a memorable private gathering.

Rancho Camulos Museum is located on Highway 126, about 10 west of I-5 near Piru.

For more information about the museum, visit Ranchocamulos.org.

