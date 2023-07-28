July 29: Dark Comedy ‘Arsenic, Old Lace’ Returns to CTG

Joseph Kesselring’s “Arsenic and Old Lace” has remained one of the most popular contemporary American comedic plays. It now returns to the Canyon Theatre Guild, opening July 29 at 8 p.m.

“Arsenic and Old Lace” opened on Broadway at the Fulton Theatre on Jan. 10, 1941. On Sept. 25, 1943, the play moved to the Hudson Theatre, closing there on June 17, 1944, having played 1,444 performances.

The plot follows drama critic Mortimer Brewster’s engagement announcement that is upended when he discovers a corpse in his elderly aunts’ window seat. Mortimer rushes to tell Abby and Martha before they stumble upon the body themselves, only to learn that the two old women aren’t just aware of the dead man in their parlor, they killed him. Between his aunts’ penchant for poisoning wine, a brother who thinks he’s Teddy Roosevelt and another brother using plastic surgery to hide from the police, not to mention Mortimer’s own hesitancy about marriage, it’ll be a miracle if Mortimer makes it to his wedding.

“Arsenic and Old Lace” is a classic black comedy about the only thing more deadly than poison: family.

“Arsenic and Old Lace” opens July 29 and will run until Aug. 26. The opening performance will offer a free wine and champagne reception for ticket holders.

Tickets are $19 for Adults, $17 for seniors, and $15 for students. To reserve, call (661) 799-2702 or visit canyontheatre.org/arsenicandoldlace.

Canyon Theatre Guild

24242 Main St.,

Newhall, CA 91321

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...