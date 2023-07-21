July 29: Volunteers Sought for Summer Reading Finale

The city of Santa Clarita Public Library is seeking volunteers to assist with the Summer Reading Finale event to be held Saturday, July 29 at the Old Town Newhall Library, 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

Volunteers are needed to help at Summer Reading Program “Find Your Voice” Finale.

Work alongside library staff to set up, engage library guests in crafts and games, give direction around the library, hand out water and snacks and help clean up.

Two shifts are available. Sign up for both shifts if you are interested in helping in the event from start to finish.

The two shifts are 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

To sign up visit Santa Clarita Volunteers.

