July 8: Disney’s Finding Nemo Jr. Comes to the Canyon Theatre Guild

Canyon Theatre Guild’s Youth Theatre actors will be performing the wonderful musical adventure based on the Disney-Pixar classic.

Performed by CTG STARS, Finding Nemo Jr. is a live stage performance of the story of the little clownfish Nemo and his father Marlin.

“This cast is so incredibly talented. Their hardwork has created such a beautiful retelling of the story we all know and love,” said Director Katrina Negrete.

With a running time of just over an hour, it is the perfect summer show to bring the whole family to. It is also a great introduction to theatre for young children. You will be able to get out of the heat by going under the sea to visit Nemo and friends.

The show will have four performances: July 8 at 7 p.m., July 9 at 2 p.m., July 15 at 7 p.m., and July 16 at 2 p.m.

Premium tickets are $15 and Regular tickets are $7 – 10, depending on age.

For information or tickets, call 661-799-2702 or visit CTG’s website.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...