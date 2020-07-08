[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

1997 - Santa Clarita City Council adopts initial Newhall Redevelopment Plan [story]
El Trocadero restaurant
July 9: SCV Education Foundation, REMO Host Rhythm Circle for Education Community
| Wednesday, Jul 8, 2020

The SCV Education Foundation, along with the Remo Music Center, invites the SCV education community along with your families to an online live drum and rhythm circle experience from your home.

The virtual Drum and Rhythm Circle will take place on Thursday, July 9 at 4 p.m. While the online experience will be different, there are still lots of ways to connect in rhythm and play.

Need something to play? Find some sound percussion using items such as pots, wastebaskets, or jars of rice. Surprise us and yourself, and have some fun.

Join their Zoom Meeting and invite friends:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8257847169
Castaic Lake, County Parks to Hold Summer Events with COVID-19 Health Guidelines

Castaic Lake, County Parks to Hold Summer Events with COVID-19 Health Guidelines
Tuesday, Jul 7, 2020
On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors proclaimed July as “Parks Make Life Better” month to highlight the impact of parks in supporting communities during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.
FULL STORY...

Harper’s Bazaar Singapore, ‘Enchanted’ Photo Shoots, ‘Eden’ Now Filming in SCV

Harper’s Bazaar Singapore, ‘Enchanted’ Photo Shoots, ‘Eden’ Now Filming in SCV
Tuesday, Jul 7, 2020
With film and television production gearing back up in the wake of the spring shutdown, the city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released productions now filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, July 6 - Sunday, July 12:
FULL STORY...

The MAIN Seeking Entries for Online Theatre Festival

The MAIN Seeking Entries for Online Theatre Festival
Tuesday, Jul 7, 2020
The MAIN in Santa Clarita is seeking entries for its upcoming eight-week online Stage On Screen (SOS) Theatre Festival that will feature plays oriented around the theme of Social Media.
FULL STORY...

Town Center to Feature Liang Zhang Solo Art Exhibit

Town Center to Feature Liang Zhang Solo Art Exhibit
Tuesday, Jul 7, 2020
The city of Santa Clarita’s Arts and Events division is excited to announce a new solo art exhibit in the Town Center Art Space at Westfield Valencia Mall.
FULL STORY...
Valencia’s YMCA Reopens after Monthslong Closure
After a nearly four-month closure due to the pandemic, Valencia’s YMCA reopened Monday with multiple safety measures in place, such as temperature checks before entering and a reorganized fitness center for physical distancing.
Valencia’s YMCA Reopens after Monthslong Closure
Hit-and-Run Suspect Arrested in Ventura
A suspect wanted in connection with an assault on a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy during an alleged hit-and-run in June was arrested in Ventura on suspicion of theft, SCV Sheriff’s Station officials reported via social media.
Hit-and-Run Suspect Arrested in Ventura
Supes Approve Ordinance to Crack Down on Price Gouging
The Board of Supervisors unanimously approved an urgency ordinance to strengthen protections for consumers and small businesses and to crack down on price gouging during the COVID-19 pandemic and other emergencies, in response to a motion by Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas.
Supes Approve Ordinance to Crack Down on Price Gouging
SCV Education Foundation Announces Scholarship Winners
The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation recently awarded four scholarships to local Hart District seniors whose personal goals, college major, and declared career path indicate future success in a field related to education.
SCV Education Foundation Announces Scholarship Winners
Green Santa Clarita’s Energy Saving Tips to Help You Save Money this Summer
Green Santa Clarita is providing tips to reduce your energy use and keep energy bills down during the hot summer months.
Green Santa Clarita’s Energy Saving Tips to Help You Save Money this Summer
Today in SCV History (July 8)
1997 - Santa Clarita City Council adopts initial Newhall Redevelopment Plan [story]
El Trocadero restaurant
County’s CORE Commitment Ensures Access to COVID-19 Testing
As part of its commitment to ensure access to testing during a critical new phase of the epidemic, Los Angeles County has committed $400,000 in one-time bridge funding to support staffing-related costs at COVID-19 testing sites operated by CORE within the city of Los Angeles.
County’s CORE Commitment Ensures Access to COVID-19 Testing
Castaic Lake, County Parks to Hold Summer Events with COVID-19 Health Guidelines
On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors proclaimed July as “Parks Make Life Better” month to highlight the impact of parks in supporting communities during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.
Castaic Lake, County Parks to Hold Summer Events with COVID-19 Health Guidelines
Harper’s Bazaar Singapore, ‘Enchanted’ Photo Shoots, ‘Eden’ Now Filming in SCV
With film and television production gearing back up in the wake of the spring shutdown, the city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released productions now filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, July 6 - Sunday, July 12:
Harper’s Bazaar Singapore, ‘Enchanted’ Photo Shoots, ‘Eden’ Now Filming in SCV
The MAIN Seeking Entries for Online Theatre Festival
The MAIN in Santa Clarita is seeking entries for its upcoming eight-week online Stage On Screen (SOS) Theatre Festival that will feature plays oriented around the theme of Social Media.
The MAIN Seeking Entries for Online Theatre Festival
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 120,539 Cases Countywide, 3,425 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday the highest number of new cases of COVID-19 reported in a day with 4,015 new cases and 46 new deaths. The high number of cases are, in part, due to a backlog of about 2,000 test results received from one lab that just submitted results from July 2 through July 5.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 120,539 Cases Countywide, 3,425 Cases in SCV
Amazon Distribution Centers Coming to SCV
Amazon is set to move to the Santa Clarita Valley, following the announcement that the company had signed two leases for distribution centers in the area.
Amazon Distribution Centers Coming to SCV
July 9: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Regular Virtual Meeting
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting virtually Thursday, July 9, at 6:30 p.m
July 9: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Regular Virtual Meeting
Town Center to Feature Liang Zhang Solo Art Exhibit
The city of Santa Clarita’s Arts and Events division is excited to announce a new solo art exhibit in the Town Center Art Space at Westfield Valencia Mall.
Town Center to Feature Liang Zhang Solo Art Exhibit
Residents Invited to City’s Medallion Hunt
A lone medallion – a sleek, black circle adorned with the city of Santa Clarita logo in gold – lies in hiding, waiting to be found by a lucky person in one of the City’s 35 parks.
Residents Invited to City’s Medallion Hunt
Soledad Fire at 68% Containment, Firefighters Monitoring Hot Spots
The fast-spreading brush fire that burned nearly 1,498 acres in Agua Dulce reached 68% containment by Tuesday morning, with firefighters still in the area scouting for potential flare-ups, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.
Soledad Fire at 68% Containment, Firefighters Monitoring Hot Spots
County Appoints Norma Edith García New Parks, Open Space Director
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors appoints Norma Edith García as the new Director of the Department Parks and Recreation and the Los Angeles County Regional Parks and Open Space District. Garcia is the first woman and first person of color to serve in this capacity since the founding of the Department in 1944.
County Appoints Norma Edith García New Parks, Open Space Director
Today in SCV History (July 7)
1919 - Mike Shuman, Placerita Junior High School principal, born in Fitchburg, Mass. [story]
Now Shooting in SCV: ‘Eden’ TV Show, 2 Still Photoshoots
The city of Santa Clarita's Film Office has reported three productions now shooting in the Santa Clarita Valley:
Now Shooting in SCV: ‘Eden’ TV Show, 2 Still Photoshoots
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 33rd SCV Resident Dies; New Cases Surge in 18-40 Demo
Another resident of the city of Santa Clarita has died due to COVID-19, the city's 26th fatality and the 33rd in the Santa Clarita Valley to date, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 33rd SCV Resident Dies; New Cases Surge in 18-40 Demo
Tuesday SCV Air Quality: Unhealthy for Sensitive People
Air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive groups and individuals in the Santa Clarita Valley on Tuesday, July 7, according to the latest South Coast Air Quality Management District forecast.
Tuesday SCV Air Quality: Unhealthy for Sensitive People
Newsom Reports Spike in California COVID Hospitalizations, Patients in ICU
After breaking a daily coronavirus testing record over the July 4 holiday weekend, California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday said hospitalizations remain alarmingly high as COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the state’s largest counties.
Newsom Reports Spike in California COVID Hospitalizations, Patients in ICU
Caltrans Adopts Action Plan to Increase Walking, Bicycling Statewide
Caltrans is adopting a set of new, high-priority actions to improve access to walking, bicycling and transit options throughout California.
Caltrans Adopts Action Plan to Increase Walking, Bicycling Statewide
