June 1: Santa Clarita Dodger Day Returns

Santa Clarita Dodger Day is back! The city of Santa Clarita is excited to invite residents to purchase tickets for the 45th Annual City of Santa Clarita Dodger Day. This year’s game is between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, June 1, at 7:10 p.m. To truly make it Santa Clarita Dodger Day, the game is also Tyler Glasnow Bobblehead Night. Glasnow is currently a starting pitcher for the Dodgers and a Santa Clarita native who played baseball at Hart High School. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online by visiting SCVDodgerDay.com.

Dodger Day offers Santa Clarita residents a chance to catch a ballgame with family and friends. Ticket prices range from $54 each for Reserve Value MVP to $108 for Preferred Field MVP seats. A limited number of tickets will be available in various seating tiers and tickets are grouped together, ensuring attendees will sit near other Santa Clarita residents during the game. Every ticket includes a Santa Clarita Dodger Day foam finger, sponsored by Henry Rodriguez State Farm Insurance Agent, to commemorate the event.

Attendees will also have the option to take the Santa Clarita Dodger Day Shuttle to the game for $3 each way. The pick-up locations will be the McBean Regional Transit Center, located at 24375 Valencia Boulevard, with a departure time of 4:00 p.m. and the Via Princessa Metrolink Station, located at 19201 Via Princessa, with a departure time of 4:20 p.m. Passengers can pay in cash, use a TAP card or pay through the Token Transit mobile app when they board the bus.

Depending on traffic, shuttle passengers can expect to arrive at Dodger Stadium at 5:20 p.m., enough time to collect your giveaway and find your seat before the 7:10 p.m. start time. After the game, passengers will have 45 minutes to make their way back to the bus before it departs for Santa Clarita.

For more information, please visit SCVDodgerDay.com or contact Vicky Delgado at (661) 286-4165.

