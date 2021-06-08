The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting virtually Thursday, June 10, at 6:00 p.m.

Items on the agenda include the Canyon Country Community Center and a status report on public art projects.

To view the full agenda, see below.

To maximize public safety while still maintaining transparency and public access, members of the public can observe and participate in the meeting remotely using Zoom.

For those wishing to provide written comments on an item as listed on the agenda, please submit an electronic written comment form at: https://forms.santa- clarita.com/Forms/commission- writtencomment at least 30 minutes before the start time. Comments will be made part of the meeting record, but not read into the record.

For those wishing to speak on an item as listed on the agenda, please submit an electronic speaker form at: https://forms.santa- clarita.com/Forms/commission- requesttospeak at least 30 minutes before the start of the meeting with your name and the phone number you will be using to call into the meeting.

To participate using Zoom use Webinar ID: 936 2625 9257 and Passcode: 856705

Zoom Webinar direct link:

https://santaclarita.zoom.us/ j/93626259257

Or Telephone:

US:

+1 669 900 9128 or

+1 346 248 7799 or

+1 253 215 8782 or

+1 301 715 8592 or

+1 312 626 6799 or

+1 646 558 8656

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...