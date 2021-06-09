header image

June 10: Soundcheck’s Season 3 Premiere Sees Luca, Lilliana Villines Perform at Rancho Camulos
| Tuesday, Jun 8, 2021

Soundcheck, SCVTV’s music show that highlights Santa Clarita Valley musicians and their original music, will be showcasing the alternative rock sounds from Luca and the ethereal melodies from Lilliana Villines all in the beautiful, outdoor surroundings at the Rancho Camulos Museum, in the upcoming first episode of Season 3 this Thursday.

This upcoming new episode kicks off another season of showcasing talented, locally-based bands and artists. All new for Season 3 are beautiful, outdoor performance settings that provide a natural and scenic ambiance where the artists will perform their original music. For this upcoming episode, the two artists will be performing in different spaces at the historic Rancho Camulos Museum, located 10 miles west of Valencia on scenic Highway 126.

Catch this new episode of Soundcheck on Thursday, June 10, at 3 p.m., on Soundcheck’s Facebook page, SCVTV.com, Spectrum Channel 20, AT&T U-Verse Channel 99, Apple TV app, and Roku app.

Here’s more about this episode’s featured musicians:

From left to right: Daniel Dvorak and Jordan Ortega of Luca.

Luca

Luca consists of Daniel Dvorak and Jordan Ortega. The duo started playing together after seeing each other perform local shows with their bands, Dean Decay and LEGIONS. Formed in early 2021, Luca is excited to perform and release new music soon. To see more from Daniel and Jordan, visit their Instagram pages: for Daniel, follow @emmyawardwinningdanieldvorak or @deandecay; for Jordan, follow @jordan_sith69 or @legions_official.

Lilliana Villines

Lilliana Villines

Lilliana Villines began writing songs in middle school after her dad taught her how to play several Bob Dylan and Leonard Cohen songs. She describes her music as maintaining casual plasticity while mulling over everyday fears and daydreams. Her debut album, “The Mids”, is now available. Hear more from Lilliana here: https://open.spotify.com/artist/7mwH4AsIARONjitvPlyxYL?autoplay=true.
You can also follow Lilliana on Instagram, @goodbye_cool_world.

For more information about the Rancho Camulos Museum, head to https://www.ranchocamulos.org/.

About SCVTV
The SCVTV Community Media Center is a space where the convergence of creatives, historians, educators, students, nonprofits, media professionals and businesses collaborate to create high-quality, localized tv and web programming for the Santa Clarita Valley. SCVTV’s mission is to operate the City of Santa Clarita’s public television channel and Community Media Center under contract with the Santa Clarita Public Television Authority; to provide its platform and media services through community access and original programming opportunities that highlight local arts and culture, musicians, history, education, government, nonprofits and civic affairs; and to facilitate educational media production and marketing opportunities. For more information about SCVTV, visit SCVTV.com. Media, please contact Jessica Boyer at jboyer@scvtv.com.
