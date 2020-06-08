June 11: SCV Nonprofit Leaders Network to Meet Virtually

The SCV Nonprofit Leaders Network will return with its first interactive Zoom meeting, “Fundraising in the Time of COVID-19,” on Thursday, June 11 starting at 12 p.m.
Almost every SCV nonprofit has been financially devastated by the COVID-19 crisis. This is an opportunity for nonprofit leaders to gain valuable insight into how a few of our nonprofits have been able to create revenue streams, deal with event cancellations, and provide needed services.
The featured speakers will be Marlee Lauffer, President of the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation and Vice President of Marketing & Communications Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital; Amy Daniels, Executive Director, WiSH Foundation; Matthew Nelson, Chief Executive Officer, Boys & Girls Club SCV; and Cathy Ritz, Foundation Chief Operating Officer & Director, University Center.
Marlee Lauffer, Amy Daniels, Matthew Nelson and Cathy Ritz are set to speak the the SCV Nonprofit Leaders Network Zoom meeting on June 11 at noon.
The SCV Nonprofit Leaders Network is a resource for our local not-for-profits to grow, network, learn, and gather valuable information helpful in reaching donation and awareness goals in a peer-to-peer environment. Executive staff and board leaders are encouraged to join in.
Meetings are the second Thursday of each month on the Zoom platform. Lois Bauccio, Principal & Consulting Director of LMB Development Services, was a co-founder of the SCV Nonprofit Leaders Network and is best known for her tenure as Executive Director of the Child & Family Center Foundation.
With more than 30 years in nonprofit management, Bauccio was asked to bring back the group to help SCV nonprofit organizations meet the needs of our community.
“SCVNLN has been a helpful resource for our community nonprofit leaders over the years, and the current unprecedented circumstance is a crucial time to reunite and share challenges and successes with one another,” Bauccio said.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Monday that the California Department of Education has released comprehensive guidance for the safe reopening of campuses and classrooms this fall.
Will these protests help end racial injustice and create policy that makes us all equal in the eyes of the law? Time will tell. If and when they do, my daughter can say she was part of a movement that made a difference.
H.R. 7010, the “Paycheck Protection Flexibility Act,” which will enhance and improve the Paycheck Protection Program to better ensure American small businesses can weather the COVID-19 pandemic, was signed into law by the president June 5.
The strength of our college and our community will always be our ability to come together and care for each other, but especially now. That’s why we look back on this semester with a sense of appreciation. All of us – students, faculty, staff, administrators – were pushed outside our comfort zones and forced to adapt to a new reality.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Sunday confirmed 1,523 new cases of COVID-19 and 25 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 2,203 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 102 more than Saturday.
Coronavirus cases might take a dip during the summer months, but once flu season starts, it will hit us with a vengeance. This is the calm before the storm. Realize there is no cure, treatment or vaccine yet.
To accommodate social distancing, the students of the Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra (SCVYO) have continued to meet virtually every week during regular rehearsal times, and the Artistic Staff of SCVYO have made sure that the quality of education has not diminished.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is expected to review a motion Tuesday that urges the Sheriff’s Department, and the 46 different police departments within the county, to update their use-of-force policies and where appropriate new ones, such as requiring officers to intervene and halt officers from using excessive force.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Saturday 1,329 new cases of COVID-19 and 56 new deaths due to the virus countywide, and a total of 2,101 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 96 more than reported Friday.
Presently, convalescent plasma, remdesivir and IL-6 seem to improve patient status positively, and the government pays for experimental use. Apparently, if hospitals don’t use these treatments, they still get paid.
At a community vigil Friday, Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore, a Santa Clarita Valley resident, characterized police brutality and racism as viruses, but thousands of protesters who swarmed the vigil challenged the lack of accountability for officers who attacked peaceful protesters.
California will permit schools, bars, gyms, hotels and other facilities to reopen, and music, television and film production to resume with certain restrictions starting June 12 in locations that meet state criteria for COVID-19 containment and preparedness.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.