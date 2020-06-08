June 11: SCV Nonprofit Leaders Network to Meet Virtually

The SCV Nonprofit Leaders Network will return with its first interactive Zoom meeting, “Fundraising in the Time of COVID-19,” on Thursday, June 11 starting at 12 p.m.

Almost every SCV nonprofit has been financially devastated by the COVID-19 crisis. This is an opportunity for nonprofit leaders to gain valuable insight into how a few of our nonprofits have been able to create revenue streams, deal with event cancellations, and provide needed services.

The featured speakers will be Marlee Lauffer, President of the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation and Vice President of Marketing & Communications Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital; Amy Daniels, Executive Director, WiSH Foundation; Matthew Nelson, Chief Executive Officer, Boys & Girls Club SCV; and Cathy Ritz, Foundation Chief Operating Officer & Director, University Center.

The SCV Nonprofit Leaders Network is a resource for our local not-for-profits to grow, network, learn, and gather valuable information helpful in reaching donation and awareness goals in a peer-to-peer environment. Executive staff and board leaders are encouraged to join in.

Meetings are the second Thursday of each month on the Zoom platform. Lois Bauccio, Principal & Consulting Director of LMB Development Services, was a co-founder of the SCV Nonprofit Leaders Network and is best known for her tenure as Executive Director of the Child & Family Center Foundation.

With more than 30 years in nonprofit management, Bauccio was asked to bring back the group to help SCV nonprofit organizations meet the needs of our community.

“SCVNLN has been a helpful resource for our community nonprofit leaders over the years, and the current unprecedented circumstance is a crucial time to reunite and share challenges and successes with one another,” Bauccio said.

To register for the June 11 “Fundraising in the Time of COVID-19″ Zoom meeting, visit www.scvnonprofitleaders.com.