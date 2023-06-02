June 12: Summer Reading Program Kicks Off

The Santa Clarita Public Library’s annual summer reading challenge will kick off on June 12. The event, sponsored by Friends of the Santa Clarita Public Library, will boast the theme “Find Your Voice!”

There is something for all ages. Register, log your reading, complete activities and win prizes.

Participants log the total days read and for every seven days read earn a prize. A variety of reading activities or stories can be logged including audiobooks, storytelling, books, comics and more. There is no minimum or maximum to read, a vast world of reading awaits.

The summer reading challenge runs from June 12 to July 29.

There are reading challenges available for babies and toddlers, kids and teens.

Visit your local library branch to learn more or visit the Santa Clarita Public library website here.

Click here to register and log your reading.

There are three libraries to visit in the Santa Clarita Library system.

Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library

18601 Soledad Canyon Road,

Canyon Country, CA 91351

(661) 259-0750

Monday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Old Town Newhall Library

24500 Main St.,

Newhall, CA 91321

(661) 259-0750

Monday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Valencia Library

23743 W. Valencia Blvd.,

Valencia, CA 91355

(661) 259-0750

Monday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

