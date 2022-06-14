June 15: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting

The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a Business Meeting and Tentative Budget Workshop on Wednesday, June 15, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the University Center, Room 301 on the campus of College of the Canyons, located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Valencia CA, 91355.

This will be an in-person meeting with the ability to view the meeting virtually.

WEBINAR ID: 967-8227-3445

To view the meeting live copy and paste this link into your browser: https://canyonsonline.zoom.us/j/96782273445

View the agenda here.

