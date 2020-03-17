June 15: Virginia Kamhi Demonstrates Pastel Painting

Virginia Kamhi will demonstrate pastel painting at the Monday, June 15, meeting of the Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA). This event is free, open to the public and meets at 6:30 p.m. at Barnes & Noble, located at 23630 Valencia Blvd.

Kamhi will discuss the anatomy of a wave and demonstrate how she uses an under-painting to create depth and transparency. She will show how she carefully builds warm and cool values, dark to light, before adding the final touches of sea foam and spray.

Growing up in Southern California, Kamhi’s early memories influence her art with landscapes and seascapes being her preferred subjects. Although she works in other media also, pastels are her passion because of their tactile quality. In landscapes she paints the sunlight with interaction of light and shadows. She paints expressive realist paintings but is influenced by great French impressionists.”

“I’m mesmerized by the rhythms of the ocean and spend hours observing, photographing and painting plein air beside the sea,” said Kamhi. Her paintings reflect the calming movement and poetry of the surf.

Come early, standing room only by 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.SantaClaritaArtists.org.