June 15: Virginia Kamhi Demonstrates Pastel Painting

Virginia Kamhi will demonstrate pastel painting at the Monday, June 15, meeting of the Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA). This event is free, open to the public and meets at 6:30 p.m. at Barnes & Noble, located at 23630 Valencia Blvd.
Kamhi will discuss the anatomy of a wave and demonstrate how she uses an under-painting to create depth and transparency. She will show how she carefully builds warm and cool values, dark to light, before adding the final touches of sea foam and spray.
Growing up in Southern California, Kamhi’s early memories influence her art with landscapes and seascapes being her preferred subjects. Although she works in other media also, pastels are her passion because of their tactile quality. In landscapes she paints the sunlight with interaction of light and shadows. She paints expressive realist paintings but is influenced by great French impressionists.”
“I’m mesmerized by the rhythms of the ocean and spend hours observing, photographing and painting plein air beside the sea,” said Kamhi. Her paintings reflect the calming movement and poetry of the surf.
The Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District (GLACVCD/District) is taking proactive measures to protect its staff and residents by heeding the call to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
SACRAMENTO — Following Sunday's announcement that older adults and those at higher risk for serious illness from COVID-19 should isolate, Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order Monday to protect the health and safety of Californians most vulnerable to COVID-19 residing at health care, residential and non-residential facilities licensed by the state.
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order Monday that authorizes local governments to halt evictions for renters and homeowners, slows foreclosures, and protects against utility shutoffs for Californians affected by COVID-19.
SACRAMENTO – In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) asked California law enforcement to exercise discretion for 60 days in their enforcement of driver license and vehicle registration expiration dates as of Monday, March 16.
LOS ANGELES – Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents who are planning to visit Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers.
March 16, 2020 – Today the Los Angeles County Health Officer issued an order to prohibit all indoor and outdoor, public and private events and gatherings within a confined space, where 50 or more members of the public are expected to attend at the same time, to require social distancing measures and temporary closure of certain businesses.
All bars, clubs, theaters, entertainment centers and fitness centers in all cities and unincorporated territory in Los Angeles County are ordered to be closed until further notice to help prevent further spread of COVID-19, Supervisor Kathryn Barger, chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, announced Monday.
As concerns about coronavirus COVID-19 grow, the U.S. Defense Department stands ready to provide support wherever it's asked to do so, the assistant to the secretary of defense for public affairs said Monday.
After Mayor Cameron Smyth stated in a Monday update that the community’s goal should be to “flatten the curve” of the coronavirus COVID-19, a Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital emergency room doctor explained the concept Monday.
Amazon is opening 100,000 new full and part-time positions across the U.S. in its fulfillment centers and delivery network to meet the surge in demand from people relying on Amazon’s online shopping and delivery service during this stressful time, particularly those most vulnerable to being out in public.
