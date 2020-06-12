June 18: SCV Water Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Teleconference Meeting

SCV Water’s Public Outreach and Legislation Committee is scheduled to meet via teleconference on Thursday, June 18, at 5:30 p.m.

Note: There is no physical location for the meeting.

Pursuant to the provisions of Executive Order N-29-20 issued by Gov. Gavin Newsom on March 17, 2020, any Director may call into an Agency Committee meeting using the Agency’s Call-In Number 1-866-899-4679, Access Code 535-471-525 or “GoToMeeting” by clicking on the link

https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/535471525 without otherwise complying with the Brown Act’s teleconferencing requirements.

Pursuant to the above Executive Order, the public may not attend the meeting in person. Any member of the public may listen to the meeting or make comments to the Committee using the call-in number or “GoToMeeting” link above.

Please see the notice below if you have a disability and require an accommodation in order to participate in the meeting. We request that the public submit any comments in writing if practicable, which can be sent to ekang@scvwa.org or mailed to Eunie Kang, Administrative, Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency, 27234 Bouquet Canyon Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

All written comments received before 4:00 p.m. the day of the meeting will be distributed to the Committee members and posted on the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency website prior to the meeting. Anything received after 4:00 p.m. the day of the meeting will be posted on the SCV Water website the following day.

