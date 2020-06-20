[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Cloudy
Cloudy
70°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 19
1960 - SCV switches to Direct Dial, All-Number Calling [story]
map
June 22: ‘Sweets’ Art Display to Open at City Hall’s First Floor Gallery
| Friday, Jun 19, 2020
sweets
"Honeypot" by Jenifer Brown.

 

Local residents are in for a treat when the Santa Clarita Arts and Events Division presents its upcoming “Sweets” art exhibit in the First Floor Gallery of City Hall from June 22 through September 11.

Currently exhibiting in a virtual gallery, “Sweets” will be the first in-person exhibit at City Hall open to the public since coronavirus (COVID-19) closures.

The artists featured in the exhibit were asked to submit their favorite sweet treats in art form. The call for entries resulted in 31 selected pieces of art by 16 different artists.

sweets

“Bon Bons” by Linda Wald.

Some of the delightful work featured in the gallery depicts macarons, cupcakes, ice cream, honey and many more delectable treats.

The city of Santa Clarita encourages residents to view all of the tasteful art virtually or in-person.

To learn more about the Santa Clarita Arts and Events Division, upcoming galleries, community art resources and more, visit SantaClaritaArts.com.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT LINKS
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
> ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS ARCHIVE

June 22: ‘Sweets’ Art Display to Open at City Hall’s First Floor Gallery

June 22: ‘Sweets’ Art Display to Open at City Hall’s First Floor Gallery
Friday, Jun 19, 2020
Local residents are in for a treat when the Santa Clarita Arts and Events Division presents its upcoming “Sweets” art exhibit in the First Floor Gallery of City Hall from June 22 through September 11.
FULL STORY...

Annual Valencia Jazz & Blues Concert Series Cancelled

Annual Valencia Jazz & Blues Concert Series Cancelled
Thursday, Jun 18, 2020
The annual and always entertaining Valencia Jazz & Blues Concert Series, which was set to begin Friday, June 19 and run through August 7, has been cancelled.
FULL STORY...

June 20: Deadline to Sign Up for SCV Youth Orchestra Virtual Summer Camp

June 20: Deadline to Sign Up for SCV Youth Orchestra Virtual Summer Camp
Wednesday, Jun 17, 2020
Saturday, June 20 is the new deadline to sign up for the Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra's virtual Summer Camp, where SCVYO students will get to “build their own camp” between June 22 and July 24.
FULL STORY...

The MAIN Seeking ‘You’re the Best’ Talent Show Contestants

The MAIN Seeking ‘You’re the Best’ Talent Show Contestants
Tuesday, Jun 16, 2020
The MAIN’s talent show “You’re The Best” is returning to its virtual stage on Facebook. If you have a talent, we want to see it. Individuals of all ages are encouraged to submit a four to five-minute video of their unique talent and act to themain@santa-clarita.com, via Dropbox, by Friday, June 19.
FULL STORY...

Academy, ABC Bump 2021 Oscars to April 25, Museum Opening April 30

Academy, ABC Bump 2021 Oscars to April 25, Museum Opening April 30
Monday, Jun 15, 2020
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the ABC Television Network today announced the 93rd Oscars ceremony will move to Sunday, April 25, 2021, as a result of the global pandemic caused by COVID-19.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
June 22: Smith to Host Tele-Town Hall on CalEITC Program, Free Tax Prep
Assemblywoman Christy Smith, D-Santa Clarita, will host a tele-town hall on the CalEITC outreach program and free tax preparation for businesses on Monday, June 22, starting at 2 p.m.
June 22: Smith to Host Tele-Town Hall on CalEITC Program, Free Tax Prep
June 22: ‘Sweets’ Art Display to Open at City Hall’s First Floor Gallery
Local residents are in for a treat when the Santa Clarita Arts and Events Division presents its upcoming “Sweets” art exhibit in the First Floor Gallery of City Hall from June 22 through September 11.
June 22: ‘Sweets’ Art Display to Open at City Hall’s First Floor Gallery
June 20: Henry Mayo Nurses to Rally for Patient Safety, PPE, Rehiring Nurses, Staff
Registered nurses from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital will hold a rally at Heritage Park in Valencia on Saturday, June 20, starting at 10 a.m., to address patient safety issues at the hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic.
June 20: Henry Mayo Nurses to Rally for Patient Safety, PPE, Rehiring Nurses, Staff
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 2,823; L.A. County Cases Nearly 80K
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 1,414 new cases of COVID-19 and 38 new deaths due to the virus countywide, and a total of 2,823 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 5 more local cases than reported Thursday.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 2,823; L.A. County Cases Nearly 80K
Sheriff’s Captain: Violent Crime Down, Property Crime Up in SCV
The violent crime rate within the Santa Clarita Valley dropped by 12% between 2019 and 2020, but the property crime rate increased by 6.39%.
Sheriff’s Captain: Violent Crime Down, Property Crime Up in SCV
Soften the Isolation | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
With the recent lifting of some restrictions, and seeing many on TV ignore using masks, the older generation will not return to public life and will be forced to avoid group interaction.
Soften the Isolation | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Newsom Declares June 20 ‘Juneteenth Day of Observance’
Governor Gavin Newsom issued a proclamation Friday declaring June 20, 2020, as “Juneteenth National Freedom Day: A Day of Observance” in the State of California.
Newsom Declares June 20 ‘Juneteenth Day of Observance’
L.A. County OK’s Reopening of Bars, Nail Salons, Tattoo Shops, Casinos
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has modified its current Health Officer Order to allow re-opening of nail salons, cosmetology services, tattoo parlors, bars and more as of Friday.
L.A. County OK’s Reopening of Bars, Nail Salons, Tattoo Shops, Casinos
Los Angeles City, County to Expand Homeless Bed Space
Los Angeles will increase homeless bed space by 6,000 in the next 10 months as part of an agreement between city and county governments who are being sued in federal court over a lack of progress on the growing population of people living on the streets.
Los Angeles City, County to Expand Homeless Bed Space
Newsom Signs Bill to Mail Ballots to All California Voters
California Governor Gavin Newsom signed legislation Thursday requiring counties to mail ballots to every registered voter for the November election due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Newsom Signs Bill to Mail Ballots to All California Voters
The Birth of Juneteenth; Voices of the Enslaved
On June 19, 1865, Logan Stroud, one of the largest slave-owners in east Texas, walked to the front porch of his plantation home, which he called Pleasant Retreat. More than 150 of his enslaved workers gathered around to listen.
The Birth of Juneteenth; Voices of the Enslaved
More Than Half of Pitchess Maximum Security Inmates Have Contracted COVID-19
More than half of the inmates in a single, 2,000-person facility on the Pitchess Detention Center campus have contracted coronavirus, according to documents obtained by The Signal on Tuesday from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
More Than Half of Pitchess Maximum Security Inmates Have Contracted COVID-19
Today in SCV History (June 19)
1960 - SCV switches to Direct Dial, All-Number Calling [story]
map
COC Guard Zach Phipps Joining UC Merced Men’s Basketball Program
College of the Canyons guard Zach Phipps has signed with the University of California, Merced and will join their men's basketball program after taking home All-Western State Conference (WSC) and Academic All-State team awards for the Cougars.
COC Guard Zach Phipps Joining UC Merced Men’s Basketball Program
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 161,099 Cases Statewide, 2,818 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Thursday confirmed 1,051 new cases of COVID-19 and 36 new deaths due to the virus countywide and a total of 2,818 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 25 more than reported Wednesday.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 161,099 Cases Statewide, 2,818 SCV Cases
Annual Valencia Jazz & Blues Concert Series Cancelled
The annual and always entertaining Valencia Jazz & Blues Concert Series, which was set to begin Friday, June 19 and run through August 7, has been cancelled.
Annual Valencia Jazz & Blues Concert Series Cancelled
L.A. City, County Reach Agreement to Shelter Homeless
Almost 7,000 homeless people living in encampments near freeways, as well as homeless seniors over 65 and others vulnerable to COVID-19, will be brought indoors over the span of 18 months under a joint legal agreement signed by the county and city of Los Angeles and approved Thursday by Judge David O. Carter.
L.A. City, County Reach Agreement to Shelter Homeless
Plum Canyon Park Officially Open
The city of Santa Clarita officially opened Plum Canyon Park to the public on Thursday, June 18. The 7.4 acres of beautiful greenery and amenities marks the 35th park for our community.
Plum Canyon Park Officially Open
June 19: Chancellor’s Circle Briefing Strategy Virtual Roundtable Discussion
Join the Valley Industry Association (VIA) for a culminating COVID-19 virtual briefing as it features a roundtable discussion with past presenters of the Chancellor's Circle Virtual Business Briefing Series.
June 19: Chancellor’s Circle Briefing Strategy Virtual Roundtable Discussion
In His Honor | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Robert and I tried out for the high school baseball team. He didn’t make it. He then tried out as a pole vaulter on the track team, telling me he would not give up, even though he was going over the bar sideways!
In His Honor | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Newsom Order Requires Californians to Wear Masks
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health released updated guidance Thursday that requires Californians to wear a face covering in high-risk settings.
Newsom Order Requires Californians to Wear Masks
Paola Jellings Named New Sulphur Springs Board Member (Video)
The Sulphur Springs Union School District’s governing board unanimously named Paola Jellings as the newest member during a virtual meeting Wednesday.
Paola Jellings Named New Sulphur Springs Board Member (Video)
SCOTUS Upholds DACA Program, Rules Against Trump Administration
WASHINGTON (CN) — The Supreme Court blocked President Donald Trump on Thursday from rolling back the program that protects qualifying immigrants from deportation.
SCOTUS Upholds DACA Program, Rules Against Trump Administration
CHP Issues Summer Driving Safety Tips
SACRAMENTO – As we head into the summer months, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) wants to remind motorists to ensure their vehicles are properly maintained and in good repair.
CHP Issues Summer Driving Safety Tips
%d bloggers like this: