June 22: ‘Sweets’ Art Display to Open at City Hall’s First Floor Gallery

Local residents are in for a treat when the Santa Clarita Arts and Events Division presents its upcoming “Sweets” art exhibit in the First Floor Gallery of City Hall from June 22 through September 11.

Currently exhibiting in a virtual gallery, “Sweets” will be the first in-person exhibit at City Hall open to the public since coronavirus (COVID-19) closures.

The artists featured in the exhibit were asked to submit their favorite sweet treats in art form. The call for entries resulted in 31 selected pieces of art by 16 different artists.

Some of the delightful work featured in the gallery depicts macarons, cupcakes, ice cream, honey and many more delectable treats.

The city of Santa Clarita encourages residents to view all of the tasteful art virtually or in-person.

To learn more about the Santa Clarita Arts and Events Division, upcoming galleries, community art resources and more, visit SantaClaritaArts.com.