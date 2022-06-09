June 23: The MAIN Featuring Action-Thriller 3Devi

It’s time for The MAIN’s June Through the Lens film! You won’t want to miss it!

Join us at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall on Thursday, June 23, at 7 p.m. to watch the new, action-thriller 3Devi from Indian filmmaker Ashvin A. Matthew, and participate in a very special live virtual talkback with the director afterward!

Ashvin A. Matthew was born and raised in Bagalore, India, and received his bachelor’s degree in Performing Arts in Sydney, Australia. Matthew worked in Bangalore as a stand-up comedian, having performed at over 300 corporate events across India, including opening for Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood of Whose Line Is It Anyway? in their 2010 country-wide tour. Matthew also has experience in professional theatre, most notably from the Commedia Dell’arte in Italy. Matthew has worked on over 14 feature films across a variety of cultures, with 3Devi being his directorial debut.

3Devi is a story about three women-a leading actress, an entrepreneur and an assistant director-who are fed up with the male chauvinism in their respective fields. On a particularly trying day, the actress and assistant director leaves their film set during a shoot and the entrepreneur leaves her groom at the altar. The three women band together and take off on a road trip away from their problems, but a sudden turn of events forces them into a battle for their lives, where the only way to survive is by invoking their inner goddesses, or “devis”.

You definitely won’t want to miss out on this great new local event, where you will not only get to watch a film for free, but also meet and talk with the director, and learn something new about the Indian culture.

For more info, follow this link: https://atthemain.org/.

