June 24: Free Kids Drum Circle Stevenson Ranch

Uploaded: , Friday, Jun 23, 2023

By Press Release

The REMO Saturday Morning Kids Drum Circle, established in 2003, will present a special free Kids Drum Circle on Saturday, June 24 at the Stevenson Ranch Library starting at 11 a.m. The drum circle is scheduled to last until noon.

Drums and facilitator will be provided by REMO, Inc. the Santa Clarita Valley-based manufacturer of drum skins, it is the largest drum head company in the world.

Stevenson Ranch Library

25950 The Old Road,

Stevenson Ranch, CA 91381

For more information visit Stevenson Ranch Library Kids Drum Circle.

The regularly scheduled free kids drum circle is held weekly on Saturday mornings at the REMO Music Center from 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. This week’s drum circle is being held at the Stevenson Ranch Library. Next Kids Drum Circle will be held July 1.

The REMO Music Center is located at 28101 Industry Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.

For more information about REMO drum circles visit Remo Kids Drum Circle.

