June 30: VIA Sixth Annual State of the State

The Valley Industry Association will host the sixth annual State of the State presentation on Friday, June 30 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Dianne G. Van Hook University Center Lobby, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Valencia, CA 91355.

The program will feature California State Sen. Scott Wilk, 21st District and California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, for the ﻿40th Assembly District.

This program will be moderated by Ed Masterson of Michael Elliott & Associates and VIA Vice Chair of Workforce Development.

Tickets are $50 for members and $65 for nonmembers. Lunch included.

Seating is limited and is by reservation only.

Questions may be submitted in advance to kathy@via.org.

To make a reservation visit VIA State of the State luncheon.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...