June 5: Santa Clarita Master Chorale Presents ‘The Roaring ’20s’

The Santa Clarita Master Chorale will present “The Roaring ’20s” on June 5, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center in Valencia.

The 2020s began with a pandemic growl so we are only now just beginning to “roar.” The Master Chorale has reached back into previous centuries and found some choral gems that resounded in their respective ‘20s.

Beginning with Palestrina in 1520 we bring the sounds of such luminaries as Purcell, Pergolesi, Mendelssohn and Beethoven, right into George Gershwin and Cole Porter.

A new composition by Master Chorale Artistic Director, Allan Petker, helps celebrate the current decade. Join the Master Chorale for a journey through the thriving ‘20s in lyrics and song.

General admission tickets are $35, seniors and students $28. For more information or to purchase tickets visit Santa Clarita Master Chorale.

Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons,

26455 Rockwell Canyon Road

Valencia, CA 91355

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...