The city of Santa Clarita Planning Commission will meet June 6 at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd. First Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Items on the agenda include a review of the of the Draft 2023-2024 Capital Improvement Program to ensure consistency with the City of Santa Clarita’s General Plan and public hearings on a proposed new soccer field on Ruether Avenue in Saugus and a 174,000 square foot industrial/warehouse building located on Newhall Ranch Road.
View the complete agenda below.
Planning Commission Regular Meeting 6/6/2023 6:00 PM
City Council Chambers
23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor Santa Clarita, CA 91355
The applicant, PI Development, LLC, is proposing a 174,000 square foot industrial/warehouse building on a vacant 13-acre property located directly north of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Santa Clarita Station on Newhall Ranch Road (APN: 2836-016-083). The building would include 165,000 square feet of warehouse space and 9,000 square feet of office square footage. The overall building height is 52 feet. The project also includes various on-site improvements including landscaping, paving, parking and lighting of the proposed parking lot, and docking stations for trucks.
In collaboration with the Saugus Unified School District, the city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce playground construction plans for Northbridge Park. The project aims to provide recreational space for Charles Helmers Elementary School students and the surrounding Northbridge community. Construction is scheduled to begin this summer.
Raising the Curtain Foundation, through their Grand Ovation program, honored Jim Sudik and Paco Vela on Thursday, June 1 by naming the dressing rooms at the Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts after the duo.
By now you have no doubt heard about the waste hauler transition coming to the city of Santa Clarita. Beginning July 1, all residents in our city will begin the process of switching over to Burrtec Waste Industries for their trash service.
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) successfully passed eight bills off the Assembly Floor, bringing her total number of bills now in the Senate to 11. Notably, more than half of her bills received bipartisan support.
California State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, issued the following statement Thursday regarding the decision by the State Water Resources Control Board to re-notice CEMEX’s application for a water right permit.
The Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center Spotlight Series will feature an eclectic lineup of talented musicians and performers, as well as family-friendly programs as part of its Fall 2023 programming.
Adding a powerful local voice to policies and decisions that directly affect residents, Santa Clarita City Councilwoman Marsha McLean has been tapped for leadership roles with the San Fernando Valley Council of Governments and Southern California Association of Governments.
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency, in partnership with the Association of California Water Agencies, is proud to announce that the first Edward G. “Jerry” Gladbach Scholarship has been awarded to Elizabeth Peña.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond hosted Thursday a Progress Pride Flag Raising Ceremony and reception at the California Department of Education to mark the first day of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer Pride Month.
