 Agenda Packet
Minutes of May 16, 2023
1. DRAFT FISCAL YEAR 2023-2024 CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PROGRAM

Review of the Draft 2023-2024 Capital Improvement Program to ensure consistency with the City of Santa Clarita’s General Plan.
document Planning Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. DRAFT FISCAL YEAR 2023-24 BUDGET AND CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PROGRAM
PUBLIC HEARINGS
2. The Farm-New Soccer Practice Field

The applicant is requesting approval for a new outdoor practice soccer field at an existing industrial lot.
document Planning Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Resolution P23-09
b. Exhibit A – Draft Conditions of Approval
c. Aerial and Zoning Map
d. Site Plan
e. Notice of Exemption
f. Public Notice
3. Master Case 22-074: Pacific Industrial Warehouse Project

The applicant, PI Development, LLC, is proposing a 174,000 square foot industrial/warehouse building on a vacant 13-acre property located directly north of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Santa Clarita Station on Newhall Ranch Road (APN: 2836-016-083). The building would include 165,000 square feet of warehouse space and 9,000 square feet of office square footage. The overall building height is 52 feet. The project also includes various on-site improvements including landscaping, paving, parking and lighting of the proposed parking lot, and docking stations for trucks.
document Planning Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Resolution P23-08
b. Exhibit A: Draft Conditions of Approval
c. Zoning Map
d. Site Plan
e. Elevations and Renderings
f. Initial Study & Mitigated Negative Declaration
g. Public Notice
