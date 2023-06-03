Downloads:
 Agenda  Agenda Packet
Call to Order
Roll Call
Roll Call
Flag Salute
Commission Secretary Announcement
Approval of Agenda
Approval of Regular Meeting Minutes
Minutes of May 11, 2023 6:00 PM
Arts Spotlight
Arts Recognition
Public Participation
Staff Comments
New Business
1. LOCAL ARTS NONPROFIT ORGANIZATIONS

An overview of local nonprofit arts organizations, with a focus on new groups that have been developed in the last five years.
document Arts Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
Arts Commission Comments and Committee Reports
Arts Commission Status Updates
Arts Master Plan Status Update – June 2023
Arts Commission Public Art Status Update – June 2023
Staff Comments
Items for future Consideration
Adjournment
Future Meetings