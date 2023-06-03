The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will meet on Thursday, June 8 at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd. First Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
The Arts Commission will receive an overview of local nonprofit arts organizations, with a focus on new groups that have been developed in the last five years and also receive status updates on the Santa Clarita Arts Master Plan and Santa Clarita Arts Commission Public Art.
View the complete agenda below.
Arts Commission Regular Meeting 6/8/2023 6:00 PM
City Council Chambers
23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor Santa Clarita, CA 91355
In collaboration with the Saugus Unified School District, the city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce playground construction plans for Northbridge Park. The project aims to provide recreational space for Charles Helmers Elementary School students and the surrounding Northbridge community. Construction is scheduled to begin this summer.
Raising the Curtain Foundation, through their Grand Ovation program, honored Jim Sudik and Paco Vela on Thursday, June 1 by naming the dressing rooms at the Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts after the duo.
By now you have no doubt heard about the waste hauler transition coming to the city of Santa Clarita. Beginning July 1, all residents in our city will begin the process of switching over to Burrtec Waste Industries for their trash service.
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) successfully passed eight bills off the Assembly Floor, bringing her total number of bills now in the Senate to 11. Notably, more than half of her bills received bipartisan support.
In collaboration with the Saugus Unified School District, the city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce playground construction plans for Northbridge Park. The project aims to provide recreational space for Charles Helmers Elementary School students and the surrounding Northbridge community. Construction is scheduled to begin this summer.
California State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, issued the following statement Thursday regarding the decision by the State Water Resources Control Board to re-notice CEMEX’s application for a water right permit.
The Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center Spotlight Series will feature an eclectic lineup of talented musicians and performers, as well as family-friendly programs as part of its Fall 2023 programming.
Adding a powerful local voice to policies and decisions that directly affect residents, Santa Clarita City Councilwoman Marsha McLean has been tapped for leadership roles with the San Fernando Valley Council of Governments and Southern California Association of Governments.
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency, in partnership with the Association of California Water Agencies, is proud to announce that the first Edward G. “Jerry” Gladbach Scholarship has been awarded to Elizabeth Peña.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond hosted Thursday a Progress Pride Flag Raising Ceremony and reception at the California Department of Education to mark the first day of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer Pride Month.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.